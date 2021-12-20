Asihambe! This cool granny is inspiring others to live healthier, happier lives
- SA-born Makheni Zonneveld is not your average ouma
- The energetic 68-year-old is the founder of the Free Health Club, a platform created to provide free health infotainment
- She's released a theme song titled 'Asihambe' to inspire people to get moving
Multi-talented South African-born speaker Makheni Zonneveld is on a mission to get the world walking, dancing, and making healthy lifestyle choices.
The 68-year-old has been dubbed ‘the queen of reinvention' and has worn many hats during her life, including that of facilitator, coach, and performing storyteller.
Zonneveld, who's been living in the Netherlands for the past 10 years, has most recently added singer-songwriter to her long list of talents.
She's written, composed and performed a 14-language Afro-pop song titled Asihambe (Mogwanto) to get people moving.
The upbeat track is the theme song of the Free Health Club, a free online platform created by Zonneveld to encourage people to get active.
Zonneveld says she created the Free Health Club in January this year to help empower people to make healthier choices on their journeys to more joyful living.
The platform offers free health infotainment and will be presenting a weekly show, Free Health Club TV on YouTube in January 2022.
Subscribe to the Free Health Club TV on YouTube and visit the Free Health Club website to learn more.
In the Free Health Club, I take people through the area. I walk for 2 and half hours every day here and I take pictures and videos and I share them in the Free Health Club.Makheni Zonneveld, Speaker and performing artist
My life has always revolved around music. As a kid, I always wanted to be an enterntainer.Makheni Zonneveld, Speaker and performing artist
I'm still a South African citizen. I've got dual citizenship, I will always be a South African.Makheni Zonneveld, Speaker and performing artist
