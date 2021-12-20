Only use extreme lockdown rules if SA hospitals get overwhelmed - De Oliveira
- Prof Tulio de Oliveira says SA's government should not jump to stricter lockdown measures just yet
- The NCCC is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss lockdown regulations
- The country is still on adjusted lockdown level 1 amid rapidly rising Covid-19 infections
- The professor says South Africa is in a better position than other countries in Europe that are going into tough lockdowns
Bioinformatician Professor Tulio de Oliveira says that government should only implement tougher lockdown restrictions as a last resort if South Africa's hospital capacity takes strain.
For now, De Oliveira says it's more important to focus on saving South Africa's economy as it struggles to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss lockdown regulations and make recommendations to Cabinet which meets on Wednesday.
De Oliveira argues that there is no need for tougher regulations at the moment because South African hospitals are currently managing with Covid-19 caseloads.
The top health expert says several provinces have increased their hospital capacity in anticipation of the fourth wave.
De Oliveira, who has helped identify the Omicron variant and others, says the early detection of the Omicron variant by scientists in South Africa enabled governments around the world to prepare their public health response.
He says European countries such as the Netherlands, UK, and Belgium facing serious hospital pressure because they already had a spike in Covid-19 cases even before Omicron was detected.
Early preparation allowed us to avoid the more restrictive measures.Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)
What I expect in South Africa is that given that at the moment our hospitals do have spare capacity that our government would focus initially on maintaining the economy...especially during this time of the year and will only consider a more extreme kind of restrictions was the hospitals get overwhelmed and if they get overwhelmed.Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)
The big difference between South Africa and Europe is that South Africa was at a very low base of infections and a very low base of hospitalisations. Whereas, for example, in the UK before the Omicron arrived on their shores, they were already having 30,000 to 40,000 infections a day, now they are at close to 100,000 infections a day and they already have the hospitals very, very overwhelmed.Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)
Lockdowns are a last resort [following] every single public health intervention that one has in the basket because lockdowns are very costly for the economy and also for mental health and so on.Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)
