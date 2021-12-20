Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future





Current inflation is sitting at around 5.5% which is still quite contained says economist Carmen Nel

Wasanga Mehana chats to Economist Carmen Nel.

Inflation is the rate of change of the prices in an economy. We usually talk about macro and micro - there is usually a shopping basket that in our country Statistics South Africa tries to replicate. Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

They survey the prices every month and they calculate what the average shopping basket costs. Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

Then the inflation rate is how for example, in November this year, it would compare in percentage terms to November last year. If someone talks about consumer price inflation it refers to the year over year rate of change of the average price level in the economy, the average basket consumers would buy. Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

Because these are calculated on average, not everyone is impacted by inflation in the same way.

We know lower-income households tend to pay a lot more for food and specifically transport. Oil prices have gone up dramatically, fuel prices are over R20 a litre and they often have no choice but to pay the taxi or bus fare. Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

However, she agrees one should not be alarmist. Current inflation is sitting at around 5.5%.

So it is still quite contained. Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

She says one must be careful to say everyone's inflation is 5.5% as Stats SA tries to reflect the average basket.

She says the direct impact of global oil prices is quite significant for South Africa

The oil prices per barrel are double what they were a year ago. Fuel price inflation accounts for half the inflation rate. Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

There is a seven to nine-month lag on food prices by increasing transport costs.

There are things that have offset the fuel price impact on food prices.

One of these is that locally we are sitting with quite a solid harvest. Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

Food prices, for now, are quite contained. Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

Trends that impact future food security

1. Global warming and climate change

One big impact predicted for the future trajectory and food insecurity is global warming and climate change she notes - especially living in quite an arid country.

2. Government policy

Another big factor is government policy, she says.

What you want is clarity on things like expropriation without compensation. We saw the vote in Parliament around the Section 25 amendment that did not go through. Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

Farmers both established and emerging, want policy certainty, assistance, to assist in food security. Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

