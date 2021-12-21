Mayor explains what caused Monday night's CBD, Atlantic Seaboard power outage





UPDATE: Power restored to all inner city areas as Eskom investigates suspected vandalism

We can't speculate on the cause but we know exactly what went wrong. We just don't know why it happened. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

Hill-Lewis explains that at 7pm on Monday night the two main high voltage lines at Acacia Substation close to Century City fell down.

When one fell it knocked onto the other one causing bush fires along a long stretch of the cable several hundred meters maybe even a kilometer along the side of the N1. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

Those two cables feed the Tabelbaai Substation in the CBD and the entire area that is now out. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

It is pretty tough for those high voltage cables to come down and that will be investigated in the next couple of days as the area cools down. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

The difficulty was the huge bushfire running several hundred metres along the N1 and the cable at one point was lying across the N1...and so before any work on the cabling and the electrical faults could be begun they had to get those fires out. I was there until about midnight last night and it was clear there was still a lot of work to do - but this morning the fires are out and the work has already begun. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

One of the lines that feed Woodstock and parts of the East City CBD are back up and they are working on energising them now which means that there should be power restoration to the part soon. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

The other line that feeds the seaboard and Green Point is still not up and they are working flat out to get that up as soon as possible. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

The line to Tafelbaai is Eskom managed and the other line affected falls under the City he explains.

Eskom is working really hard to get that back up. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

When the high voltage cables went down a number of smaller pieces of equipment blew along the line requiring specialised repair teams, he notes.

Update: @CityofCT fire crews still working on fire around Acacia sub-station. Elec. teams working on cables where they can, but fire is still preventing access. Our teams will work through the night to restore power as soon as possible. Thanks to all for showing patience. https://t.co/waBkw64Kor pic.twitter.com/Upqy4PeGny — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) December 20, 2021