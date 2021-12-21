'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi





Jenine Jellars recounts how she was forced to quarantine in a Nairobi hotel despite having a residence in the city

She is concerned that her passport was confiscated and Covid protocols were lacking

Dirco's Clayson Monyela says the confiscation of her travel documents is a serious red flag

© sopotniccy/123rf.com

When author Jenine Jellars tested positive for Covid-19 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi over the weekend, she never imagined the ordeal that would follow.

I'm frustrated by the situation but hanging in there. Jenine Jellars, Author

She received a Covid-positive test, upon landing on Sunday evening.

As per the protocols, those arriving from South Africa have to do a Rapid test upon arrival, she explains.

I was told I tested positive - but I was not isolated which was the first red flag, and then secondly I was told to hand over my passport to immigration in order to be processed. The third red flag was I was given a list of hotels to choose from, and even though we have a residence in Nairobi, I was told I could not isolate at home - I had to choose one of four hotels. Jenine Jellars, Author

Janine's husband lives in Nairobi, travels frequently to that country, and has a residence in which to isolate in the city and therefore questions why she was forced to stay in the hotel.

After making the choice of hotel with very little information given to me, we were ushered into ambulances and taken to these hotels. Jenine Jellars, Author

Throughout this experience, the lack of Covid protocols was one of the things that was most worrying to me as well as obviously having my passport confiscated. Jenine Jellars, Author

Jenine says the Covid-positive were allowed to mix with others at the airport and the protocols were extremely lax.

If you are telling me I tested positive why are you letting me sit in a full waiting area with other travellers who had not tested positive? Jenine Jellars, Author

She took to Twitter at the time and received a response from Dirco's Clayson Monyela, who had SA's deputy ambassador contact Jenine. Jenine was then advised to comply with the authorities.

My passport is lord knows where...and I am stuck in a hotel in Nairobi. Jenine Jellars, Author

According to Jenine, her passport would only be given back once she turned in a negative test or the quarantine period ends.

Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe about the situation and expressed his apologies for Jenine's terrible experience.

The confiscation of her travel documents is a serious red flag and a very unusual thing to do, In fact, I am not aware of any other country that has introduced this as part of the basket of regulations in the management of Covid-19. Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Department of International Relations and Cooperation

He says Dirco has taken this up with the Kenyan authorities although it is being done to Kenyan nationals and not only targeted at foreigners.

But there are questions of legalities around this and that is why we have raised it quite sharply with the foreign ministry in Kenya. Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Department of International Relations and Cooperation

He says the Kenyan authorities' justification for the passport confiscation is that in the past some did not complete the quarantine period.