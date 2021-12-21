'I'm exercising my right' - Soldier vows to keep fighting SANDF swimming rule





Soldier Strike Dzumba says he's won't back down from his protracted battle with the SANDF

Dzumba wants to have swimming removed as a requirement to qualify for a SANDF training course

He maintains that non-swimmers can achieve the outcomes and objectives of the course

Despite having his case dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, soldier Strike Dzumba has vowed to continue his fight against the swimming requirements for a military training course.

Dzumba earlier took the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to court in a bid to remove the 25m freestyle swimming requirement for members who want to enroll in the military's Physical Training Instructor’s course.

He insists that various outcomes and objectives of the course can be achieved by a non-swimmer.

"The outcomes of the course can be achieved even if a member cannot swim", he tells CapeTalk.

The soldier adds that there is a separate course for swimming instructors in the SANDF.

When asked about his swimming abilities, Dzumba tells CapeTalk that he was previously enrolled at a swimming academy but he refuses to be drawn on the level of his skills.

Someone doesn't need swimming to achieve all the outcomes of the Physical Training Instructor’s course... Strike Dzumba

Swimming sometimes is needed that a soldier is faced with a situation where he must swim and utilise swimming skills. Now, in that situation... the military has got Swim Instructor's course. Strike Dzumba

Every soldier has got the right to... approach the High Court if it is not satisfied with the decision of the Military Ombud. So, when I took the Defence Force to the High Court I was exercising my right provided by Section 13 of the Military Ombud Act. Strike Dzumba