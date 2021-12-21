'I'm exercising my right' - Soldier vows to keep fighting SANDF swimming rule
- Soldier Strike Dzumba says he's won't back down from his protracted battle with the SANDF
- Dzumba wants to have swimming removed as a requirement to qualify for a SANDF training course
- He maintains that non-swimmers can achieve the outcomes and objectives of the course
Despite having his case dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, soldier Strike Dzumba has vowed to continue his fight against the swimming requirements for a military training course.
Dzumba earlier took the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to court in a bid to remove the 25m freestyle swimming requirement for members who want to enroll in the military's Physical Training Instructor’s course.
He insists that various outcomes and objectives of the course can be achieved by a non-swimmer.
"The outcomes of the course can be achieved even if a member cannot swim", he tells CapeTalk.
The soldier adds that there is a separate course for swimming instructors in the SANDF.
RELATED: Soldier who wants SANDF swimming rule scrapped has lost perspective, says expert
When asked about his swimming abilities, Dzumba tells CapeTalk that he was previously enrolled at a swimming academy but he refuses to be drawn on the level of his skills.
Someone doesn't need swimming to achieve all the outcomes of the Physical Training Instructor’s course...Strike Dzumba
Swimming sometimes is needed that a soldier is faced with a situation where he must swim and utilise swimming skills. Now, in that situation... the military has got Swim Instructor's course.Strike Dzumba
Every soldier has got the right to... approach the High Court if it is not satisfied with the decision of the Military Ombud. So, when I took the Defence Force to the High Court I was exercising my right provided by Section 13 of the Military Ombud Act.Strike Dzumba
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:South_African_National_Defence_Force_soldiers_on_their_way.jpg
More from Local
Power restored to all inner city areas as Eskom investigates suspected vandalism
The City of Cape Town's mayco member for energy Beverley van Reenen and Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones provide an update.Read More
Eskom: Estimated time for CBD, Atlantic Seaboard power restoration 3pm
Eskom's statement explains that operators are currently repairing the overhead line fault on the Acacia-Tafelbaai line.Read More
Cable fault plunges Camps Bay to Woodstock into darkness on Monday evening
A high tension cable fault has reportedly plunged the entire Atlantic Seaboard and CBD into darkness.Read More
Only use extreme lockdown rules if SA hospitals get overwhelmed - De Oliveira
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to health expert and virus hunter Professor Tulio De Oliveira.Read More
Asihambe! This cool granny is inspiring others to live healthier, happier lives
Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to Makheni Zonneveld.Read More
Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity
SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender elaborates on the court victory and what it means.Read More
SA govt must step up fight against fake and unsafe medicines, says TUT professor
Presenter Charlotte Kilbane chats to academic and researcher Prof David Katerere.Read More
Get free firewood at Rhodes Memorial and help SANParks clear the mountain
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman chat about topics making waves on social media.Read More
Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period
The President has thanked all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during his isolation period.Read More