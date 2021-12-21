Eskom: Estimated time for CBD, Atlantic Seaboard power restoration 3pm
UPDATE: Power restored to all inner city areas as Eskom investigates suspected vandalism
On Monday night at 7pm the power went out in a large tract of Cape Town stretching from Camps Bay to Woodstock.
It was reported that two high voltage cables had gone down at the Acacia substation near Century City. A resulting bush fire was sparked which has delayed access to reply th fault.
Eskom announced on Tuesday that operators are currently repairing an overhead line fault on the Acacia-Tafelbaai line.
The estimated time for restoration is 3pm on Tuesday.
RELATED: Mayor explains what caused Monday night's CBD, Atlantic Seaboard power outage
