Leaked audio: Cyril Ramaphosa 'willing to fall on the sword’ to protect ANC
Audio reportedly leaked from an ANC NEC meeting has been shared on social media and has gone viral with the hashtag #CR17BankStatements as Ramaphosa detractors continue a campaign to discredit him within the party.
In the audio Ramaphosa can be heard saying that they know as ANC cadres that in some cases state money has been used in some campaigns.
'I am willing to fall on the sword” for this rather than reveal names said Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa seems to be saying that I will take the fall for this. There are of course other people who campaigned for ANC president but in terms of this I will take the fall for this - and it is going to be very interesting to see the fallout from thisLester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk
Listen to the leaked audio below:
🔴President Cyril Ramaphosa Protects Corruption🔴— The Insight Factor (@insightfactor) December 20, 2021
An exclusive ANC NEC meeting leaked by Daily News has put President Ramaphosa on the spot. In the leaked recording the President is heard saying he's prepared to fall on his sword instead of SA knowing how public funds were used. pic.twitter.com/Hdp8SVPAFe
More from Politics
Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling ordering him back to prison
Presenter Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity
SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender elaborates on the court victory and what it means.Read More
Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period
The President has thanked all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during his isolation period.Read More
Many road accidents involving pedestrian deaths during festive season - JP Smith
Refilwe Moloto finds out about festive season safety rollouts on Cape Town from Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith.Read More
27 initiates dead in E Cape: 'govt, royal leaders, parents must work together'
Africa speaks to Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President of The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa).Read More
Tracing and quarantining contacts of Covid-19 cases no longer necessary - MAC
Africa Melane discusses MAC proposal with Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at SU.Read More
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC
The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird.Read More
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts
John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More