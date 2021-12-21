Leaked audio: Cyril Ramaphosa 'willing to fall on the sword’ to protect ANC





Audio reportedly leaked from an ANC NEC meeting has been shared on social media and has gone viral with the hashtag #CR17BankStatements as Ramaphosa detractors continue a campaign to discredit him within the party.

In the audio Ramaphosa can be heard saying that they know as ANC cadres that in some cases state money has been used in some campaigns.

'I am willing to fall on the sword” for this rather than reveal names said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa seems to be saying that I will take the fall for this. There are of course other people who campaigned for ANC president but in terms of this I will take the fall for this - and it is going to be very interesting to see the fallout from this Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

Listen to the leaked audio below:

🔴President Cyril Ramaphosa Protects Corruption🔴



An exclusive ANC NEC meeting leaked by Daily News has put President Ramaphosa on the spot. In the leaked recording the President is heard saying he's prepared to fall on his sword instead of SA knowing how public funds were used. pic.twitter.com/Hdp8SVPAFe — The Insight Factor (@insightfactor) December 20, 2021