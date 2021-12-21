Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling ordering him back to prison
- The High Court has granted Jacob Zuma leave to appeal the ruling sending him back to jail
- Last week, the court declared Zuma's medical parole unlawful
- Lawyers for Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services made their arguments in a bid to appeal the decision on Tuesday morning
Former President Jacob Zuma has been granted leave to appeal a High Court ruling ordering him to return to prison
On Tuesday morning, lawyers representing the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and Zuma made their arguments in their leave to appeal application.
RELATED: Victory for the rule of law after court sets aside Zuma medical parole - lawyer
Last week, Judge Elias Matojane ruled that the decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful, instructing the former president to jail.
Matojane also ruled that the time Zuma had spent on medical parole would not be included as part of the 15-month sentence he was ordered to serve by the Constitutional Court.
Earlier on Tuesday, both Zuma's lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu and DCS legal representative Maribolla Simon Mphahlele argued that the former president is being punished for a decision he didn't make.
"Both parties were emphasising that the judge has erred", reports Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
