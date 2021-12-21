Power restored to all inner city areas as Eskom investigates suspected vandalism





Electricity has been restored to all of the areas affected by a mass outage in the city bowl and surrounding areas

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed that power had been restored around 4:30pm

Eskom will be launching a probe into suspected vandalism that may have caused the situation

City of Cape Town. © petertt/123rf.com

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says power has now been restored to all parts of the metro that were affected by a power outage last night.

Update: Power restored to all areas! Great relief.



I am very grateful to the @CityofCT engineering and technical teams who have worked nearly 24 hours under extreme pressure to get this done. And ‘thank you’ to residents for your patience. — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) December 21, 2021

A downed power line led to a fire that plunged the Atlantic Seaboard, Woodstock, and the eastern parts of the CBD into darkness.

Damage to high-voltage power cables had a knock-on effect on several other electricity components along the line.

According to Eyewitness News journalist Saya Pierce-Jones, Eskom is investigating whether vandalism could be behind the high voltage cables that fell down, affected various parts of Cape Town's inner city.

Power had earlier been restored in Woodstock, District Six, and the eastern parts of the city around Constitution Street, Vredehoek, Gardens, Tamboerskloof, and down to Chiappini street and surrounds.

The Atlantic Seaboard and Foreshore were among the last of the areas that came back online this afternoon.

The City of Cape Town's mayco member for energy Beverley van Reenen says officials cannot confirm whether vandalism caused the incident at this stage.

There are all sorts of questions coming up... at this stage, we are not in a position to indicate whether it's been vandalism or not. We cannot confirm or deny that. Beverley van Reenen, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy - City of Cape Town

According to Pierce-Jones, Eskom is probing the matter.

So far, it seems that this fire was caused by this break in these so-called shield wires and Eskom is indeed investigating suspected vandalism. Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News