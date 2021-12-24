5 most-read viral internet stories of 2021
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/online_twitter_dark.html?oriSearch=online+twitter&sti=njz9nhtwd1o762duzi|&mediapopup=113070540
More from Local
The Streetscape city garden is bringing the people of Cape Town together
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to writer, Karin Schimke about the inspiring story of garden run by homeless people.Read More
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols.Read More
Is it crunch time? Potato shortage hammers supply of SA's favourite snacks
Lester speaks to Info Manager at Potatoes South Africa Jano Bezuidenhout about the impact of the shortage on these popular snacks.Read More
5 most-read Cape Town news stories of 2021
Here are the most popular Cape Town stories for the past year.Read More
5 most-read feel-good stories of 2021
Here are the most popular feel-good articles from CapeTalk this past year.Read More
5 most-read consumer stories of 2021
Here are the most popular consumer-related articles for the past year.Read More
J&J booster approved - 'recommendation is two to six months between doses'
SA Medical Association's Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the approval for use of a J&J booster vaccine.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
South Africans can now travel to Netherlands after travel ban lifted
Several European countries banned travel from southern African countries following the discovery of the Omicron variant.Read More