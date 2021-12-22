Local flip-flop brand Plakkie™ collaborates with NSRI to help save more lives





Plakkie™ is supporting sea rescue group NSRI in their efforts to save more lives

The Mzansi-made shoe brand has created a special pair of plakkies for the NSRI's 'Pink is for Buoys' campaign

South African sandal-maker Plakkie™ has partnered with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) to create a special pair of flip-flops in support of the organisation's life-saving efforts.

Plakkie™ has joined forces with the NSRI to sponsor its Pink Rescue Buoy campaign drive which helps prevent drownings at rivers, dams, and beaches using bright pink rescue buoys.

The locally produced shoe brand has created a special Plakkie™ for the NSRI initiative and all proceeds will go towards putting up a Pink Buoy at necessary locations.

For every 10 "Pink is for Buoys" Plakkies sold, Plakkie will be donating a Pink Bouy to a beach, dam, or river that is in need of one.

To date, Plakkie™ has put up 18 Buoys Rescue Systems which will help save numerous lives across the country.

"We intend to use the Plakkies to send some good energy to South Africa but also to collaborate and do some good", says CEO and founder Nick Dreyer.

Dreyer is also the CEO behind the popular vellies brand Veldskoen™ which has gained popularity worldwide.

Our Plakkie™ comes in a range of different colours which are super fun. In South Africa, we love to wear plakkies, we wear them everywhere... whether it's to the mall or at a braai... or in the middle of winter around the house. Plakkies are part of the South African clothing DNA. Nick Dreyer, CEO and co-founder - Veldskoen™ and Plakkie™

We've produced a Plakkie™ which is so fun. It's a hot pink and blue Plakkie™ that says 'Pink is for bouys' on it and the proceeds of this Plakkie go towards putting up lifesaving systems. Nick Dreyer, CEO and co-founder - Veldskoen™ and Plakkie™

What it's done is that it's given South Africans the chance to be quite proud of something and to feel connected. We are very pleased to be a part of of that. Nick Dreyer, CEO and co-founder - Veldskoen™ and Plakkie™

We were so blessed. Our shoes [Veldskoen™] became really popular. They are well-made. We market them globally and they are available now in 30 odd countries. Nick Dreyer, CEO and co-founder - Veldskoen™ and Plakkie™