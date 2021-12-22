Local yacht club pleads with CT mayor to urgently tackle Zeekoevlei sewage mess





The Zeekoevlei Yacht Club has been closed since June due to hazardously high levels of E. coli at the vlei

All watersport activities such as sailing, canoeing, and rowing, have been called off indefinitely

The club's Felix Scheder-Bieschin says Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis needs to step in as promised

Zeekoevlei. Picture: www.zeekoevlei.co.za

The Zeekoevlei Yacht Club has pleaded with the City of Cape Town to urgently attend to the high levels of water pollution at Zeekoevlei.

Zeekoevlei and other vleis in Cape Town have been closed to the public for several months due to dangerously high levels of E. coli in the water.

With all watersport activity suspended for several months, the Zeekoevlei Yacht Club is fighting for survival, says commodore Felix Scheder-Bieschin.

Scheder-Bieschin says the club's various training programmes and outreach initiatives have been put on hold because there has been no adequate progress with water quality at the vlei.

He's urged Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to stick to his word on making the problem his top priority.

Scheder-Bieschin says the situation requires both short-term infrastructure maintenance and long-term rehabilitation on the entire sewage system.

"We need to make sure that the short-term problems are dealt with immediately and that the long-term master plan is executed and that the timeline is visible", he tells CapeTalk.

The situation is very bad. The Zeekoevlei has been closed since June and it has been closed twice before in the last year. It's heartbreaking. Felix Scheder-Bieschin, Commodore - Zeekoevlei Yacht Club

The volumes [of E. coli bacteria] are apparently a million times higher than permitted for water contact sport. That means if you are exposed to one drop, you can get very very ill... The source of the problem is very complex. Felix Scheder-Bieschin, Commodore - Zeekoevlei Yacht Club