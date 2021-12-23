Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst
- Opperman says SANDF soldiers will not return within the next 24 months at least
- The insurgents dropped back only to return with more sophisticated attacks to expand the battlefield, she adds
- She says intelligence-sharing is a constant problem for SANDF forces in Mozambique and leaks from Mozambiquan forces to the insurgents is a major challenge
- Islamic State is increasingly getting a foothold in the region, she notes
The sad news is this is an endless deployment. We are not near the end of the insurgency.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
I can't see soldiers returning within the next 24 months at least. We need to understand that this is counterinsurgency. We need to understand that there are diverse and conflicting objectives at play at this point of time andJasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
In counterinsurgency, you can only defeat by breaking the momentum.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
The problem is that the Mozambiquan government is obsessed with a winning narrative. That creates a false impression.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
She says Rwandan troops are in Mozambique to protect important the corridor in French interests.
All the insurgents are doing now is coming back and executing more and more sophisticated attacks in Cabo Delgado which is a well-known tactic - they are expanding the battlefield.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
Our special forces soldiers are well trained but it is a foreign environment, foreign language, foreign culture - and the most important point, intelligence sharing remains a constant problem for our forces in Cabo Delgado.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
We are facing a threat we have never seen before in this region...this is going to allow an institutionalised presence that is going to take generations to be able to counter.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
She says the situation is extremely complex.
This is not about winning the war. This is about sustaining stability for the sake of the people of Cabo Delgado who already do not trust the Mozambiquan forces.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
Opperman says levels of violence have increased and SADC troops which include South African forces are caught in the middle of community struggles.
Ask yourself, how do insurgents know exactly where SADC forces are deployed and they execute an ambush?Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
She says there are two soldiers missing in action.
Where are they? God forbid they are not with the insurgents.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
This leaking of intelligence has been a concern for a number of years she says.
There are information leaks from the Mozambiquan security forces to the insurgants. There are numerous reports that weapons, arms, and uniforms are being sold to the insurgents.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
She says Islamic State (IS) is the key behind the insurgency.
This idea that it is opportunistic is truly naive. The longer the insurgency goes on the Islamic State will find more and more home within the insurgents and within the region - with the Islamic State increasingly finding a foothold in this region.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
The bad news is once they are present in an area you seldom get rid of them. This is our serious concern.Jasmine Opperman, Security Analyst
More from Africa
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi
When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow.Read More
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021
'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.Read More
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA.Read More
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa?
Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent.Read More
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc
The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs.Read More
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform
Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.Read More
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings
Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya.Read More
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors
In this episode, Fatima Vawda discusses the importance of ESG and responsible investing from an investor's perspective.Read More
More from Politics
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around
Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan.Read More
822 people killed on SA roads so far, and season only just begun
Automobile Association's Layton Beard discusses the spike in road fatalities.Read More
3000 schools across South Africa still have pit loos, SAHRC to take legal action
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the SAHRC's Fatima Chohan about their litigation action against five provincial education departments.Read More
Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling ordering him back to prison
Presenter Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Leaked audio: Cyril Ramaphosa 'willing to fall on the sword’ to protect ANC
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss trending stories including leaked ANC NEC audio that went viral.Read More
Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity
SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender elaborates on the court victory and what it means.Read More
Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period
The President has thanked all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during his isolation period.Read More
Many road accidents involving pedestrian deaths during festive season - JP Smith
Refilwe Moloto finds out about festive season safety rollouts on Cape Town from Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith.Read More