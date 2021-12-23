Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around

23 December 2021 8:46 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Festive season road deaths
festive road deaths
Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)

Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan.
  • Zwane says the deployment of national traffic officers to traditionally hotspot areas such as the Eastern Cape has already had a positive impact and brought down road fatalities in that province
  • He says Western Cape is well organised with high visibility of traffic officers on the roads so the recent high numbers of fatalities need to be investigated
  • RTMC is adopting new tactics such as early morning and late-night presence on the roads
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

RELATED: 822 people killed on SA roads so far, and season only just begun

He says there are concerns as more people travel at night and it is resulting in fatal vehicle collisions.

Taxi drivers are travelling long distances between the countryside and cities to pick up passengers and ti puts them at risk of crashes.

Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC

Private vehicles are also seemingly loading vehicles to full capacity and beyond which is a problem. It is just unacceptable.

Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC

What are the various agencies and departments doing to monitor and improve the situation?

[RTMC] is working off the same script as metros and provinces...We coordinate our activities with all of them so that there is high levels of visibility of officers on the ground.

Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC

In troublespot areas, such as in the Eastern Cape, resources have been supplemented with members of the national traffic police, he adds, which he says seems so far to be having a positive impact.

Preliminary stats are showing for the first time in a long time that is not among the provinces that are contributing to the high number of fatalities.

Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC

Zwane acknowledges the Western Cape is historically well organised.

Generally, they have sufficient visibility on the roads so we will have to investigate why the Western Cape is experiencing such a high number of fatalities

Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC

Patterns of crash times have necessitated relooking at office deployment times.

Nationally, RTMC is adopting new tactics such as early morning and late-night presence on the roads because the patterns indicate the highest number of crashes are happening at these times.

Private vehicles are the number 1 cause of crashes - and this festive season many of them have been overloaded.

Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC



