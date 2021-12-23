Won't you give a little love to an abandoned animal this Christmas...
- Pet owners often neglect and abandon their animals at this time of the year
- Mdzananda animal clinic serves over 1000 animals in the community every month
- They've launched a #MyFirstChristmas campaign to encourage people to spend some time & money on the abandoned animals this holiday season
As is always case during this time of the year, animal shelters and clinics are seeing an sharp increase in animals being neglected, resulting in those animals being handed over or abandoned at clinics.
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha is one of those animal shelters that's busier than over the festive season.
Mdzananda is a registered NPO animal clinic in Khayelitsha that serves an average of 1000 animals per month through consultations, hospitalisation, general and orthopaedic surgeries, sterilizations, mobile clinics and an animal ambulance.
To help ease the burden of the influx of neglected animals, Mdzananda Animal Clinic has launched the #MyFirstChristmas campaign, aimed at introducing the homeless pets that are up for adoption, to members of the public and to encourage people to sponsor them to show them some extra love on Christmas Day.
It has been quite a challenging year. We've seen a lot of people unfortunately lost their jobs because of Covid, that as much as they love their animal, that they couldn't care for them anymore.Marcelle du Plessis - Fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha
Some animals were brought to us because their owners died of Covid.Marcelle du Plessis - Fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha
All of our shelter pets generally have never had a home, and of course they've never had Christmas. They don't have families to spend that with, so we're wanting to give these pets their first Christmas.Marcelle du Plessis - Fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha
There are a variety of sponsoring options including:
R100 - A good cuddle
R200 - A good cuddle and a treat
R300 - A good cuddle, treat and play time
R500 - All the above and something special for the staff
You can choose your special pet by visiting www.mdzananda.co.za or the Mdzananda Animal Clinic Facebook or Instagram pages.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/halfpoint/halfpoint1311/halfpoint131100704/23932652-senior-woman-walking-her-beagle-dog-in-countryside.jpg
