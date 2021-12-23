Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Won't you give a little love to an abandoned animal this Christmas...

23 December 2021 1:19 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Festive Season
Christmas
Mdzananda Animal Clinic
Animal shelter
Marcelle du Plessis

Zain Johnson speaks to Marcelle du Plessis, fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha.
  • Pet owners often neglect and abandon their animals at this time of the year
  • Mdzananda animal clinic serves over 1000 animals in the community every month
  • They've launched a #MyFirstChristmas campaign to encourage people to spend some time & money on the abandoned animals this holiday season
Image: © Sunyawit Deesaen 123rf.com

As is always case during this time of the year, animal shelters and clinics are seeing an sharp increase in animals being neglected, resulting in those animals being handed over or abandoned at clinics.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha is one of those animal shelters that's busier than over the festive season.

Mdzananda is a registered NPO animal clinic in Khayelitsha that serves an average of 1000 animals per month through consultations, hospitalisation, general and orthopaedic surgeries, sterilizations, mobile clinics and an animal ambulance.

To help ease the burden of the influx of neglected animals, Mdzananda Animal Clinic has launched the #MyFirstChristmas campaign, aimed at introducing the homeless pets that are up for adoption, to members of the public and to encourage people to sponsor them to show them some extra love on Christmas Day.

It has been quite a challenging year. We've seen a lot of people unfortunately lost their jobs because of Covid, that as much as they love their animal, that they couldn't care for them anymore.

Marcelle du Plessis - Fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha

Some animals were brought to us because their owners died of Covid.

Marcelle du Plessis - Fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha

All of our shelter pets generally have never had a home, and of course they've never had Christmas. They don't have families to spend that with, so we're wanting to give these pets their first Christmas.

Marcelle du Plessis - Fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha

There are a variety of sponsoring options including:

R100 - A good cuddle

R200 - A good cuddle and a treat

R300 - A good cuddle, treat and play time

R500 - All the above and something special for the staff

You can choose your special pet by visiting www.mdzananda.co.za or the Mdzananda Animal Clinic Facebook or Instagram pages.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




