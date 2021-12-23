You need to ensure your home is fire proof before you go on holiday
- Major causes of home fires are faulty electrical outlets and old or outdated appliances
- Worn out sockets that are not earthed properly can ignite combustible items such as floors, curtains and rugs
- Preventative measures include not overloading wall sockets and testing earth leakage devices
With the Festive Season upon us, homeowners are urged to ensure that basic fire-risk mitigation measures are in place if they are going away on holiday.
Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP Fire says major causes of home fires are faulty electrical outlets and old or outdated appliances.
In addition, worn-out sockets that are not earthed properly can ignite combustible items such as floors, curtains and rugs. What’s more, homeowners often wire these electrical connections themselves.
Simple preventative measures include not overloading extension cables and plugs, not switching electrical appliances on a single plug all on at once, testing earth leakage devices, and checking that plugs and wall sockets are safe and not overloaded.
Any new home owner must insist on receiving an electrical certificate of compliance from the seller, and that means a registered electrician has gone through the house and checked that you don't have problemsMichael van Niekerk - CEO of ASP Fire
There's an earth leakage test button on your distribution board. By testing that on a regular basis, at least three times a year, you make sure your earth leakage trips.Michael van Niekerk - CEO of ASP Fire
(Earth Leakage) prevents a fire from occurring when you have a short circuit. It creates heat, and when you have plastic or any other combustible material like carboard in the close vicinity to the short circuit, you can have an ignition and fire ensuing.Michael van Niekerk - CEO of ASP Fire
Having fire extinguishers in your kitchen and in your garage are important, because that's where you have a greater chance of fires occurring.Michael van Niekerk - CEO of ASP Fire
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114692111_modern-fire-call-point-on-brick-wall-indoors.html?vti=lvgwjm1rh6zn4f8dx2-1-92
