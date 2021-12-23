South Africans can now travel to Netherlands after travel ban lifted
- A travel ban was imposed on several southern African countries following the discovery of the Omicron variant
- South Africa was removed from the UK's travel red list last week
- Denmark also removed 10 southern African countries from its travel ban list
- Arrivals are however still required to quarantine on arrival
The Netherlands has lifted the strict travel restrictions that were imposed on southern African countries, following the discovery of the Omicron variant in November.
Several European countries did the same, banning inbound passenger flights from countries in southern Africa, including South Africa.
Neighbouring countries of Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Malawi and Zambia were also barred entry.
The announcement by the Netherlands government means that as of Thursday 23 December there will no longer be a flight ban for these countries. However, these countries remain classified as very high risk with a virus variant of concern.
As per the regulations, all travelers over the age of 12, regardless of vaccination status, will have to produce a negative PCR test upon arrival, collected no more than 24 hours before departure.
Travelers are still required to self-quarantine for ten days, but can be shortened to five days with a negative test in the Netherlands.
The news comes as Denmark also confirmed it removed travel restrictions for ten countries in southern Africa, originally imposed to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155437737_husband-and-wife-are-flying-on-plane-wearing-medical-masks-sanitary-standards-of-flight-during-epide.html?term=plane%2Bcovid%2Bmask&vti=lz52h73377lr50q8cp-3-106
More from Local
Won't you give a little love to an abandoned animal this Christmas...
Zain Johnson speaks to Marcelle du Plessis, fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha.Read More
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around
Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan.Read More
More than 70% of South Africans have been exposed to COVID-19 - NICD
NICD experts gave a technical overview of how they monitor the flow of data on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.Read More
Local yacht club pleads with CT mayor to urgently tackle Zeekoevlei sewage mess
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Zeekoevlei Yacht Club's Felix Scheder-Bieschin.Read More
'Karoo locust outbreak alert could be an impact of climate change'
Ray White speaks to Dr Ikalafeng Kgakatsi, director for climate change and Disaster Management at DAFF.Read More
Marios Italian Restaurant in Green Point turns 50!
Lester Kiewit chats to writer Herman Letegan and owner Marilena Marzagalli about the iconic Cape Town eatery.Read More
3000 schools across South Africa still have pit loos, SAHRC to take legal action
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the SAHRC's Fatima Chohan about their litigation action against five provincial education departments.Read More
Power outage aftermath: Electrifying photos from City’s cable tunnel
Acting General Manager at Eskom Distribution Western Cape Atika Brey gives Refilwe Moloto the latest update.Read More
Power restored to all inner city areas as Eskom investigates suspected vandalism
The City of Cape Town's mayco member for energy Beverley van Reenen and Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones provide an update.Read More