South Africans can now travel to Netherlands after travel ban lifted





A travel ban was imposed on several southern African countries following the discovery of the Omicron variant

South Africa was removed from the UK's travel red list last week

Denmark also removed 10 southern African countries from its travel ban list

Arrivals are however still required to quarantine on arrival

© Sergey Novikov/123rf

The Netherlands has lifted the strict travel restrictions that were imposed on southern African countries, following the discovery of the Omicron variant in November.

Several European countries did the same, banning inbound passenger flights from countries in southern Africa, including South Africa.

Neighbouring countries of Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Malawi and Zambia were also barred entry.

The announcement by the Netherlands government means that as of Thursday 23 December there will no longer be a flight ban for these countries. However, these countries remain classified as very high risk with a virus variant of concern.

As per the regulations, all travelers over the age of 12, regardless of vaccination status, will have to produce a negative PCR test upon arrival, collected no more than 24 hours before departure.

Travelers are still required to self-quarantine for ten days, but can be shortened to five days with a negative test in the Netherlands.

The news comes as Denmark also confirmed it removed travel restrictions for ten countries in southern Africa, originally imposed to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.