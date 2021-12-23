Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
SANDF on soldier killed in Mozambique ambush, 'aerial cover makes no difference'

23 December 2021 1:16 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa responds to DA criticism that the SANDF troops on the ground had insufficient aerial cover.
  • The Democratic Alliance has criticised the SANDF and SADC for insufficient aerial support for the troops on the ground in Mozambique fighting insurgents
  • Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa disputes this and says from a military perspective aerial support was immaterial to the situation
FILE: SANDF soldiers patrol the borders of South African and Mozambique for smugglers, illegal immigrants, and poachers. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

31-year-old SANDF Corporal Tebogo Radebe was killed by insurgents in Mozambique during an attack on insurgents in the Chai village on Monday and his body has been returned home.

SANDF troops reportedly managed to fight through an ambush, however, while waiting for a helicopter to lift them out when they were attacked again by the insurgents.

RELATED: Islamic State increasingly getting a foothold in SADC region - terror analyst

The Democratic Alliance has criticised the SANDF and SADC alliance arguing there was insufficient airstrike support among other issues. Security analyst Jasmine Opperman raised concerns on CapeTalk about ongoing intelligence leaks causing insurgents to know where troops were gathered jeoparding SANDF soldiers safety.

Ray White speaks to Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa of the SANDF to find out what happened.

Our members who form part of the SADC summit were in Mozambique busy patrolling. They were ambushed and then there was an exchange of fire from our forces to the rebels, and then, unfortunately, we lost one of our members during an exchange of fire.

Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa - SANDF

How does Mahapa respond to the DA's accusation that there was insufficient aerial support for the soldiers on the ground?

He laughs and says those outside of the military do not understand the military language and so it is hard to argue with them.

When you are on patrol, you don't necessarily need an aerial cover. It is only when there is a need for an aerial cover then you will be on the radio to say we need aerial observation.

Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa - SANDF

During an ambush, he says, an aerial cover makes no difference unless lasers are on board.

From a military point of view, there was no way to assist in that ambush, aerial cover or not. It is immaterial.

Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa - SANDF

He says the loss of a soldier is tragic and sends condolences to the bereaved family.

We in the SANDF and military command council are in pain for losing one of our own because we did not send them there to die. We sent them there to represent and protect South African interests. That is our job as soldiers.

Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa - SANDF

He says this is not going to be over soon as insurgents are regrouping for further attacks.

SANDF has been given a further extension to remain in the area until 15 January, he notes.

If the situation does not change by 15 January 2022 the SADC head of state will make a determination and give further guidelines about whether we should continue.

Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa - SANDF

The operation still remains under SADC funding, he concludes.




23 December 2021 1:16 PM
by Barbara Friedman

