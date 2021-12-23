Streaming issues? Report here
SARS sends letters to taxpayers working abroad to prove they are non-residents

23 December 2021 2:18 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SARS
Tax
Working abroad

Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist Reinert Van Rensburg speaks to Ray White about how the tx system works in this regard.
  • Tax residents are taxed on their worldwide income. Non-residents for tax purposes are taxed only on their South African sourced income.
  • For South Africans leaving the country permanently with no intention to return and reside in South Africa, they need to formally cease their tax residency with SARS and note themselves as non-residents
  • They need to formally cease their tax residency with SARS and note themselves as non-residents - otherwise, they might continue to be seen as tax residents, explains expert.
© jarretera/123rf.com

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has been sending letters to taxpayers working abroad to confirm they are non-residents.

It is reported that many South Africans no longer residing in the country believe they should not pay tax as they have become residents of other countries, says Ray White on The Midday Report.

Reinert Van Rensburg says this notice of non-residency SARS started generating recently is just an approved single document showing that it has been noted an individual is a non-resident.

Doing that you are only taxed on South African sourced earnings.

Reinert Van Rensburg, Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist

When do you need to pay tax if you are a South African living abroad, asks Ray?

South Africa has a residency-based tax system where we distinguish between tax residents and non-tax residents.

Reinert Van Rensburg, Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist

Tax residents are taxed on their worldwide income. Non-residents for tax purposes are taxed only on their South African sourced income.

Reinert Van Rensburg, Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist

For South Africans leaving the country permanently with no intention to return and reside in South Africa, they need to formally cease their tax residency with SARS and note themselves as non-residents - otherwise, they might continue to be seen as tax residents.

Reinert Van Rensburg, Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist

This is because there are certain foreign exceptions to one's foreign income for which one can apply when you intend to return to South Africa, he explains.





