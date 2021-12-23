SARS sends letters to taxpayers working abroad to prove they are non-residents
- Tax residents are taxed on their worldwide income. Non-residents for tax purposes are taxed only on their South African sourced income.
- For South Africans leaving the country permanently with no intention to return and reside in South Africa, they need to formally cease their tax residency with SARS and note themselves as non-residents
- They need to formally cease their tax residency with SARS and note themselves as non-residents - otherwise, they might continue to be seen as tax residents, explains expert.
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has been sending letters to taxpayers working abroad to confirm they are non-residents.
It is reported that many South Africans no longer residing in the country believe they should not pay tax as they have become residents of other countries, says Ray White on The Midday Report.
Reinert Van Rensburg says this notice of non-residency SARS started generating recently is just an approved single document showing that it has been noted an individual is a non-resident.
Doing that you are only taxed on South African sourced earnings.Reinert Van Rensburg, Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist
When do you need to pay tax if you are a South African living abroad, asks Ray?
South Africa has a residency-based tax system where we distinguish between tax residents and non-tax residents.Reinert Van Rensburg, Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist
Tax residents are taxed on their worldwide income. Non-residents for tax purposes are taxed only on their South African sourced income.Reinert Van Rensburg, Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist
For South Africans leaving the country permanently with no intention to return and reside in South Africa, they need to formally cease their tax residency with SARS and note themselves as non-residents - otherwise, they might continue to be seen as tax residents.Reinert Van Rensburg, Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist
This is because there are certain foreign exceptions to one's foreign income for which one can apply when you intend to return to South Africa, he explains.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_revenue_service.html
More from Business
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
How food prices have changed over the years
Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB explains.Read More
Local flip-flop brand Plakkie™ collaborates with NSRI to help save more lives
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Nick Dreyer, the CEO and co-founder of shoe brands Veldskoen™ and Plakkie™.Read More
Marios Italian Restaurant in Green Point turns 50!
Lester Kiewit chats to writer Herman Letegan and owner Marilena Marzagalli about the iconic Cape Town eatery.Read More
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future
Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
Can Google, Apple and Amazon listen to our conversations through our phones?
John Maytham speaks to Jan Vermuelen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.zaRead More
You need to ensure your home is fire proof before you go on holiday
Zain Johnson speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP Fire.Read More
Marios Italian Restaurant in Green Point turns 50!
Lester Kiewit chats to writer Herman Letegan and owner Marilena Marzagalli about the iconic Cape Town eatery.Read More
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets
Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales.Read More
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend
It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service.Read More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More