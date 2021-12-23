As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Countries in Europe are tightening Covid-19 restrictions as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the continent.
At the same time travel bans and quarantine requirements are restricting movement between European Union (EU) countries and South Africa.
The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) this week wrote an open letter to the head of the EU Delegation, Riina Kionka, calling for the resumption of travel.
It says ongoing travel bans could cost South Africa’s tourism sector another R25 billion.
RELATED: South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
Wasanga Mehana (in for Bruce Whitfield) speaks to TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.
The European Union, as a block, gave us around 685,000 tourists [a year] and many of the member states have taken a stance of banning [travel] or putting in a quarantine requirement... for people coming from South Africa and the region.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
If you look at what that market contributes to South African tourism in terms of tourist arrivals and you look at the impact on the economy, you will see what we lose...Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Instead of talking to individual EU countries, if we can talk to the entire block and have influence on the decision making in Brussels and support them by giving them information on the impact of this ban we believe we should be able to succeed.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Tshivhengwa says the Council has also written individually to the embassies of several countries that are key to local tourism like Germany, France and the Netherlands.
RELATED: South Africans can now travel to Netherlands after travel ban lifted
They have already had a "fruitful" discussion with the German embassy, but it's necessary for the EU as a whole to adopt similar rules to enable free travel he emphasizes.
Omicron is here in South Africa and it is there in the EU, and the member states within the EU are able to travel to each other... Why block people from South Africa travelling into those countries? It doesn't make any sense.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
We understand that Omicron was unknown at the beginning, but when the information started to emerge... the UK then decided to lift the [travel] ban... and Canada... but the countries within the EU are not in a rush to lift the ban.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
It's unjustifiable that the ban needs to continue. The same with the US and many other countries...Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Listen to Tshivhengwa discuss the outlook for tourism going into 2022:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142544324_novel-coronavirus-disease-named-covid-19-with-the-flag-of-south-africa-shown-against-a-cracked-wall-.html?vti=logd18mi3muv3149jf-1-14
More from Business
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
How food prices have changed over the years
Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB explains.Read More
SARS sends letters to taxpayers working abroad to prove they are non-residents
Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist Reinert Van Rensburg speaks to Ray White about how the tx system works in this regard.Read More
Local flip-flop brand Plakkie™ collaborates with NSRI to help save more lives
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Nick Dreyer, the CEO and co-founder of shoe brands Veldskoen™ and Plakkie™.Read More
Marios Italian Restaurant in Green Point turns 50!
Lester Kiewit chats to writer Herman Letegan and owner Marilena Marzagalli about the iconic Cape Town eatery.Read More
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future
Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More
More from Politics
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around
Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan.Read More
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst
Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique.Read More
822 people killed on SA roads so far, and season only just begun
Automobile Association's Layton Beard discusses the spike in road fatalities.Read More
3000 schools across South Africa still have pit loos, SAHRC to take legal action
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the SAHRC's Fatima Chohan about their litigation action against five provincial education departments.Read More
Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling ordering him back to prison
Presenter Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Leaked audio: Cyril Ramaphosa 'willing to fall on the sword’ to protect ANC
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss trending stories including leaked ANC NEC audio that went viral.Read More
Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity
SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender elaborates on the court victory and what it means.Read More
Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period
The President has thanked all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during his isolation period.Read More
Many road accidents involving pedestrian deaths during festive season - JP Smith
Refilwe Moloto finds out about festive season safety rollouts on Cape Town from Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith.Read More
More from World
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope
John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT.Read More
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile.Read More
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report
Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates.Read More
Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules
Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Kay Oliver about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'
Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.Read More
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
Can Google, Apple and Amazon listen to our conversations through our phones?
John Maytham speaks to Jan Vermuelen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.zaRead More
You need to ensure your home is fire proof before you go on holiday
Zain Johnson speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP Fire.Read More
SARS sends letters to taxpayers working abroad to prove they are non-residents
Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist Reinert Van Rensburg speaks to Ray White about how the tx system works in this regard.Read More
Marios Italian Restaurant in Green Point turns 50!
Lester Kiewit chats to writer Herman Letegan and owner Marilena Marzagalli about the iconic Cape Town eatery.Read More
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets
Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales.Read More
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend
It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service.Read More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More