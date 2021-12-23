Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores





Just over a month ago, the Shoprite Group launched LiquorShop Online.

Among the thousands of everyday alcohol products available for home delivery it says, are rare finds exclusive to the website like a Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac selling for R69,999.99.

© chamillewhite/123rf.com

Wasanga Mehana (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets an update from LiquorShop Operations Manager Jean Marais.

The Shoprite Group operates plus minus 583 liquor stores across South Africa under the LiquorShop brand, all of them adjacent to Checkers and Shoprite supermarkets.... Recently we've been voted South Africa's favourite liquor store and now.... we're bringing your favourite liquor shop online Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop

We've seen during the pandemic the e-retailing industry doubling growth - almost R30 billion in South Africa... during 2021 that growth will be slightly subdued, but it will still be a R40 billion industry or roughly 4% of all retail in South Africa. Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop

That's when we decided we need to bring our bricks and mortar liquor shops to the digital world... and get our excellent service online as well. Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop

The brand equity in the market [Shoprite, Checkers] is huge and for us to piggyback on that gives us so much more leverage. Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop

Marais says growth online has been accelerated by the pandemic.

We've experienced week-on-week growth since we launched the site... Our average basket value on our liquor shop online is plus minus eight times more than it is in our bricks and mortar retail stores. Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop

Listen to the interview with Marais on The Money Show: