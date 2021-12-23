Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores
Just over a month ago, the Shoprite Group launched LiquorShop Online.
Among the thousands of everyday alcohol products available for home delivery it says, are rare finds exclusive to the website like a Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac selling for R69,999.99.
Wasanga Mehana (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets an update from LiquorShop Operations Manager Jean Marais.
The Shoprite Group operates plus minus 583 liquor stores across South Africa under the LiquorShop brand, all of them adjacent to Checkers and Shoprite supermarkets.... Recently we've been voted South Africa's favourite liquor store and now.... we're bringing your favourite liquor shop onlineJean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop
We've seen during the pandemic the e-retailing industry doubling growth - almost R30 billion in South Africa... during 2021 that growth will be slightly subdued, but it will still be a R40 billion industry or roughly 4% of all retail in South Africa.Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop
That's when we decided we need to bring our bricks and mortar liquor shops to the digital world... and get our excellent service online as well.Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop
The brand equity in the market [Shoprite, Checkers] is huge and for us to piggyback on that gives us so much more leverage.Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop
Marais says growth online has been accelerated by the pandemic.
We've experienced week-on-week growth since we launched the site... Our average basket value on our liquor shop online is plus minus eight times more than it is in our bricks and mortar retail stores.Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop
Listen to the interview with Marais on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/chamillewhite/chamillewhite1801/chamillewhite180100033/125435737-minsk-belarus-january-16-2018-mini-shopping-cart-full-of-small-alcohol-bottles-jameson-whiskey-camus.jpg
More from Business
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.Read More
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
How food prices have changed over the years
Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB explains.Read More
SARS sends letters to taxpayers working abroad to prove they are non-residents
Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist Reinert Van Rensburg speaks to Ray White about how the tx system works in this regard.Read More
Local flip-flop brand Plakkie™ collaborates with NSRI to help save more lives
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Nick Dreyer, the CEO and co-founder of shoe brands Veldskoen™ and Plakkie™.Read More
Marios Italian Restaurant in Green Point turns 50!
Lester Kiewit chats to writer Herman Letegan and owner Marilena Marzagalli about the iconic Cape Town eatery.Read More
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future
Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
More from Lifestyle
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.Read More
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
Can Google, Apple and Amazon listen to our conversations through our phones?
John Maytham speaks to Jan Vermuelen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.zaRead More
You need to ensure your home is fire proof before you go on holiday
Zain Johnson speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP Fire.Read More
SARS sends letters to taxpayers working abroad to prove they are non-residents
Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist Reinert Van Rensburg speaks to Ray White about how the tx system works in this regard.Read More
Marios Italian Restaurant in Green Point turns 50!
Lester Kiewit chats to writer Herman Letegan and owner Marilena Marzagalli about the iconic Cape Town eatery.Read More
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets
Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales.Read More
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend
It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service.Read More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More