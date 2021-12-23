The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
"Admitting defeat on a share is psychologically difficult – but history has shown that selling at the right time differentiates the winners from the losers in the investment world."
That is how fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) [sums up the tightrope walk ](http://When should you give up on a share and cut your losses?)that many investors experience with deciding whether to sell shares.
Sharing his insights on The Money Show, Hundersmarck refers to what's known as “the disposition effect”.
It's the tendency of investors to sell assets that have increased in value, while holding on to the assets that have dropped in value.Pieter Hundersmarck, Fund Manager - Flagship Asset Management
This typically can lead to some lopsided portfolios which don't really give you the outcomes you've typically been looking for when you built that portfolio.Pieter Hundersmarck, Fund Manager - Flagship Asset Management
You need to evaluate why you're hanging on to some of those losers... The psychology behind that is people dislike losing significantly more than they enjoy winning.Pieter Hundersmarck, Fund Manager - Flagship Asset Management
The first rule here, he says, is "know what you own and know why you own it".
You can always revisit that thesis and examine when it has changed.Pieter Hundersmarck, Fund Manager - Flagship Asset Management
You can often forget about the stocks that aren't doing as well, but perhaps that capital has a better home being applied to some of your winners.Pieter Hundersmarck, Fund Manager - Flagship Asset Management
Selling a winner is a completely different type of psychological effect - here you tell yourself a story... A lot of the successes that share or company has achieved, you ascribe to yourself... 'It's because of my great thinking, and maybe a little bit of luck'Pieter Hundersmarck, Fund Manager - Flagship Asset Management
What it really should come down to, is that each position should be sized according to its risk and reward... You should write that down and then you revisit these things...Pieter Hundersmarck, Fund Manager - Flagship Asset Management
Listen to Hundersmarck's invaluable tips on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/elnur/elnur2108/elnur210809157/175036002-businessman-in-forex-market-trend-concept.jpg
