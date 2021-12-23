Can Google, Apple and Amazon listen to our conversations through our phones?





There are theories that companies like Apple, Google and Amazon use their devices and websites to listen to your conversations

AI based voice assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa is capable of voice interaction with humans by listening to commands

There is however no evidence that these devices and websites are constantly listening to your private conversations

Are you one of those people that believe Google, Apple and Amazon are listening to your phone conversations?

Many people assume there is at least some sort of artificial intelligence listening in on their chats, with the intention of using the information for some or other sinister reason.

The proof to backup this theory?

Many people claim to be having conversations about particular products or items, only to later be bombarded with advertisements of the said product on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Is this just a coincidence, or are they really spying on you?

When you say "OK Google", or "Hey Siri", or "Alexa", that triggers the voice assistant into listening for the next command. So there's some concern because these devices are always listening, so the companies will exploit that. Jan Vermuelen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

The companies assure that they're not harvesting data from people's conversations. Jan Vermuelen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

We are incredibly predictable...The very thing that triggered that conversation regarding voice assistance is the thing that Google picks up on and then sends you an ad for. Jan Vermuelen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

It's a cognitive bias we have. I'm not easy to manipulate. The fact is, we all are. Jan Vermuelen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

