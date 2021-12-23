SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000





Radio 2000 will not provide ball by ball commentary for the upcoming South Africa vs India test series

The SABC claims commentary will be streamed via the radio station's website

Cricket South Africa has pleaded with the SABC to provide radio commentary of the series

South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) general manager for sport Gary Rathbone has confirmed that Radio 2000 will not be broadcasting the South Africa vs India series.

The sides will face off in a three match test series, followed by a three match One Day International series.

The first test gets underway on Boxing Day at Supersport Park in Centurion.

Radio 2000 usually provides ball by ball commentary of all Proteas matches on Radio 2000, but will not do that for the upcoming series.

In order to listen to the commentary, cricket fans will need to stream it via the radio station's website.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a statement earlier in the week, pleading with the SABC to broadcast the commentary on the radio.

In the statement, CSA urged the board and executive management at the SABC to reconsider their position, as failing to provide commentary would deprive thousands of cricket fans of their enjoyment of the game.

(SABC) so angrily refuted the fact that there was going to be no ball by ball commentary. Then in the next paragraph it says that there will be three crossings per hour of between 3-5 minutes. Which equates to about 1 over. There'll be 6 overs per session. 18 out of 90 (overs). But we don't know who's gonna be doing that. Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

Nobody's been informed that they'll be doing ball by ball commentary. I'm faced with the curious prospect of waking up at home on Boxing Day for the first time in 32 years Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

The number of people that have expressed their profound disappointment. It's not like people gather around the radio over the festive season and listen to ball by ball commentary, but its been a very important travel companion for a lot of people for many years. Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

It does seem very sad, and I fear that its a by-product of all the unpleasantness and unhappiness and maladministration that cricket has been through in the last two years. Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

Radio 2000 was started as a vehicle for live sport. That was its raison d'être, and that's just been forgotten. Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

