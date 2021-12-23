Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
Potato shortage in SA: What potato goes to which industry? Which to use for crisps?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jano Bezuidenhout - Information Manager at Potatoes South Africa
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Should we tell our children the truth about Santa & his gift giving?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Hosking - Psychiatric Intake Clinician and social worker at Akeso Hospital
Today at 10:30
Cape Town's best bars - mixologist advice on the best cocktail for NYE
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Schlechter
Today at 11:05
Heroes of 2021: Motorcyle delivery guys
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephan Hofstatter - Investigative Journalist at Sunday Times
Today at 13:15
On the couch with Home of Hope
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Wichtmann
Today at 14:12
Health and Wellness - Overcoming the difficulties of 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandy Rodrigues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000

23 December 2021 7:25 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cricket
Proteas
India
Neil Manthorp
Radio 2000

John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp.
  • Radio 2000 will not provide ball by ball commentary for the upcoming South Africa vs India test series
  • The SABC claims commentary will be streamed via the radio station's website
  • Cricket South Africa has pleaded with the SABC to provide radio commentary of the series
© stuartburf/123rf.com

South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) general manager for sport Gary Rathbone has confirmed that Radio 2000 will not be broadcasting the South Africa vs India series.

The sides will face off in a three match test series, followed by a three match One Day International series.

The first test gets underway on Boxing Day at Supersport Park in Centurion.

Radio 2000 usually provides ball by ball commentary of all Proteas matches on Radio 2000, but will not do that for the upcoming series.

In order to listen to the commentary, cricket fans will need to stream it via the radio station's website.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a statement earlier in the week, pleading with the SABC to broadcast the commentary on the radio.

In the statement, CSA urged the board and executive management at the SABC to reconsider their position, as failing to provide commentary would deprive thousands of cricket fans of their enjoyment of the game.

(SABC) so angrily refuted the fact that there was going to be no ball by ball commentary. Then in the next paragraph it says that there will be three crossings per hour of between 3-5 minutes. Which equates to about 1 over. There'll be 6 overs per session. 18 out of 90 (overs). But we don't know who's gonna be doing that.

Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

Nobody's been informed that they'll be doing ball by ball commentary. I'm faced with the curious prospect of waking up at home on Boxing Day for the first time in 32 years

Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

The number of people that have expressed their profound disappointment. It's not like people gather around the radio over the festive season and listen to ball by ball commentary, but its been a very important travel companion for a lot of people for many years.

Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

It does seem very sad, and I fear that its a by-product of all the unpleasantness and unhappiness and maladministration that cricket has been through in the last two years.

Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

Radio 2000 was started as a vehicle for live sport. That was its raison d'être, and that's just been forgotten.

Neil Manthorp - Cricket writer

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




