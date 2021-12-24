J&J booster approved - 'recommendation is two to six months between doses'
- SAMA's Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa says between two and six months between J&J doses is recommended
- South Africa has sufficient J&J vaccines in stock he notes
- He notes that currently, the uptake is slow so our fear is that vials might expire
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice-chair of the SA Medical Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the approval for use of a J&J booster vaccine and what it means for those who have had the Pfizer jab, and the impact on omicron.
He says the proportion of South Africans who have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccination is not large in number as most received Pfizer.
You remember we were out of stock with J&J for some time and there were issues on the manufacturing side.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chair - SA Medical Association
Mostly it was rolled out to health care workers in the Sisonke trial early on, and then the same health workers received the booster.
Other citizens also received J&J he acknowledges and it is a fairly sizable amount of people - around 15 million.
He says two months is the recommended waiting time period between doses.
After you have had the primary dose of the J&J vaccine, after two months you can get your Johnson & Johnson booster.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chair - SA Medical Association
However, he says the recommendation is two to six months between doses.
We do not have any stock problems at the moment but the uptake is slow so our fear is that we might have vials expiring.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chair - SA Medical Association
