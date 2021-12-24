Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time!





You asked, and Adam delivered! Here's what he sent us:

Adam Gilchrist says he has never written down his trifle recipe before, so here goes...

🎄⛄️Xmas Trifle 🎅🏻🧑‍🎄

OK here we go… I have never written it down before so🤞 4 layers 4 processes:

125g butter, softened - beat in 60g soft brown sugar & 2 eggs - fold in 175g self-raising flour & 1/2 (or more) a jar of mincemeat - bake 30 mins at 180’. Once done & cooled - cut into squares & lace with brandy.

Top this with a good layer of any berries, blackcurrants etcetera - softened by gently & briefly heating in a saucepan.

Put 500g mascarpone into a bowl - stir in 70g caster sugar, fold in 3 whipped egg whites, a few drops of vanilla essence, 1 clementine (or orange) juice & grated zest…. lemon zest & maybe a little Cointreau too. Don’t let mixture get too sloppy.

Take some flaked almonds in a bowl, stir in sugar & chosen booze (amaretto?) so it goes clumpy. Smooth this out (with clumps) onto a baking street & bake for 5-7 mins turning til browned.

Voila but add the sticky nuts on top just before serving to keep their crunch!