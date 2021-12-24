Is it crunch time? Potato shortage hammers supply of SA's favourite snacks
- Potato crisps require a specific cultivar with the correct quality and characteristics
- Unusual climatic conditions have negatively impacted the production of the required cultivars
South Africa is currently experiencing a potato shortage - and the popular snacks, potato chips or crisps, cannot be made from any potato.
Potato chips or crisps as they are called are made for a particular cultivar with certain qualities and characteristics that needs to be there to make the best crisp possible.Jano Bezuidenhout, Information Manger - Potatoes South Africa
Why is there a shortage?
We have experienced some climatic conditions that is out of the ordinary - frost in Limpopo in their production region that influenced the crops.Jano Bezuidenhout, Information Manger - Potatoes South Africa
Most of the processing companies contract their farmers to plant their specific cultivars for their production.Jano Bezuidenhout, Information Manger - Potatoes South Africa
With agriculture, the climate and the weather play a big role in your harvest.Jano Bezuidenhout, Information Manger - Potatoes South Africa
He says the production season is usually between four and five months long.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/chips-shell-salty-delicious-crispy-476359/
