Is it crunch time? Potato shortage hammers supply of SA's favourite snacks





Potato crisps require a specific cultivar with the correct quality and characteristics

Unusual climatic conditions have negatively impacted the production of the required cultivars

Image by Ulrike Mai from Pixabay

South Africa is currently experiencing a potato shortage - and the popular snacks, potato chips or crisps, cannot be made from any potato.

Potato chips or crisps as they are called are made for a particular cultivar with certain qualities and characteristics that needs to be there to make the best crisp possible. Jano Bezuidenhout, Information Manger - Potatoes South Africa

Why is there a shortage?

We have experienced some climatic conditions that is out of the ordinary - frost in Limpopo in their production region that influenced the crops. Jano Bezuidenhout, Information Manger - Potatoes South Africa

Most of the processing companies contract their farmers to plant their specific cultivars for their production. Jano Bezuidenhout, Information Manger - Potatoes South Africa

With agriculture, the climate and the weather play a big role in your harvest. Jano Bezuidenhout, Information Manger - Potatoes South Africa

He says the production season is usually between four and five months long.