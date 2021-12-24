Scaling down? Tiny Homes are the latest living trend





There's been a global shift in recent years towards a minimalist style of living, and that has resulted in an increase in the ‘tiny house trend’.

That concept is beginning taking off in South Africa.

The design of these so called tiny homes allows you to utilise the little space you have, yet still live comfortably and in luxury.

These homes come in several design options and sizes , with some of units even being completely off the electricity grid, meaning you don't have to worry about loadshedding.

CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa, Yulande Roxburgh says tiny home villages are very popular in the USA.

If you look at California, Florida and Colorado...you would see that California's already got like 15% of tiny home dwellers. In a state like Oregon, they've got towns that welcome tiny homes. Spur in Texas has even declared itself as a tiny home friendly state. Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

It's time that government and municipalities start looking at the housing crisis. Look at some more densification programs, and I think tiny home villages are the way to go. Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

The concept of a 'tiny village' encourages people to live in a close-knit community, while sharing communal amenities like a laundromat.

In July of 2014, town of Spur in Texas proclaimed itself as the USA's first “tiny” house friendly town,

Imagine the scenario where you have homes dotted around a natural environment. You've got food growing in one area. You've got a coffee shop, co-working space. Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

But will the bank finance your tiny home dream?

This is something the banks do need to look at. There is a thing called an agrément certificate. It's a company in South Africa that evaluates the purpose of non standardised products and materials. Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

We draw up the plans, and the rational designs, just like a normal house. Theoretically the banks should be approving it. The only difference is that it's built in a factory and not on site. Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

It does depend on your relationship with your bank manager. If they accept the agrément certificate. Most people though are paying for them in cash. Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

