Scaling down? Tiny Homes are the latest living trend

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Streetscape city garden is bringing the people of Cape Town together Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to writer, Karin Schimke about the inspiring story of garden run by homeless people. 24 December 2021 5:25 PM
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
Is it crunch time? Potato shortage hammers supply of SA's favourite snacks Lester speaks to Info Manager at Potatoes South Africa Jano Bezuidenhout about the impact of the shortage on these popular snacks. 24 December 2021 10:38 AM
View all Local
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan. 23 December 2021 8:46 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Politics
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021 Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
5 most-read Cape property stories of 2021 Here are the most popular property-related articles from the past year. 24 December 2021 9:32 AM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
View all Business
A dedicated TV channel for dogs? What a barking mad idea! John Maytham speaks to Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University. 24 December 2021 6:14 PM
Scaling down? Tiny Homes are the latest living trend Zain Johnson speaks to Yulande Roxburgh, CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa. 24 December 2021 12:42 PM
5 most-read 'motoring' articles of 2021 From the cheapest, to the most expensive cars on the planet; here are the most popular motoring pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
View all Sport
Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time! CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is! 24 December 2021 9:24 AM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all World
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow. 21 December 2021 11:41 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
View all Africa
5 most-read 'motoring' articles of 2021 From the cheapest, to the most expensive cars on the planet; here are the most popular motoring pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Scaling down? Tiny Homes are the latest living trend

24 December 2021 12:42 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Tiny Home
Minimalist Living
Tiny Home Africa
Yulande Roxburgh

Zain Johnson speaks to Yulande Roxburgh, CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa.
  • Tiny Homes are much smaller than traditional brick and mortar homes
  • The structures are built using materials such as light steel
  • Tiny home villages have been growing in popularity in the USA

There's been a global shift in recent years towards a minimalist style of living, and that has resulted in an increase in the ‘tiny house trend’.

That concept is beginning taking off in South Africa.

The design of these so called tiny homes allows you to utilise the little space you have, yet still live comfortably and in luxury.

These homes come in several design options and sizes , with some of units even being completely off the electricity grid, meaning you don't have to worry about loadshedding.

CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa, Yulande Roxburgh says tiny home villages are very popular in the USA.

If you look at California, Florida and Colorado...you would see that California's already got like 15% of tiny home dwellers. In a state like Oregon, they've got towns that welcome tiny homes. Spur in Texas has even declared itself as a tiny home friendly state.

Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

It's time that government and municipalities start looking at the housing crisis. Look at some more densification programs, and I think tiny home villages are the way to go.

Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

The concept of a 'tiny village' encourages people to live in a close-knit community, while sharing communal amenities like a laundromat.

In July of 2014, town of Spur in Texas proclaimed itself as the USA's first “tiny” house friendly town,

Imagine the scenario where you have homes dotted around a natural environment. You've got food growing in one area. You've got a coffee shop, co-working space.

Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

But will the bank finance your tiny home dream?

This is something the banks do need to look at. There is a thing called an agrément certificate. It's a company in South Africa that evaluates the purpose of non standardised products and materials.

Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

We draw up the plans, and the rational designs, just like a normal house. Theoretically the banks should be approving it. The only difference is that it's built in a factory and not on site.

Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

It does depend on your relationship with your bank manager. If they accept the agrément certificate. Most people though are paying for them in cash.

Yulande Roxburgh - CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




24 December 2021 12:42 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Tiny Home
Minimalist Living
Tiny Home Africa
Yulande Roxburgh

More from Lifestyle

A dedicated TV channel for dogs? What a barking mad idea!

24 December 2021 6:14 PM

John Maytham speaks to Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021

24 December 2021 9:33 AM

Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 most-read 'motoring' articles of 2021

24 December 2021 9:33 AM

From the cheapest, to the most expensive cars on the planet; here are the most popular motoring pieces of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time!

24 December 2021 9:24 AM

CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers

23 December 2021 8:33 PM

Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores

23 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?

23 December 2021 6:40 PM

There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can Google, Apple and Amazon listen to our conversations through our phones?

23 December 2021 6:20 PM

John Maytham speaks to Jan Vermuelen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You need to ensure your home is fire proof before you go on holiday

23 December 2021 3:17 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP Fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SARS sends letters to taxpayers working abroad to prove they are non-residents

23 December 2021 2:18 PM

Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist Reinert Van Rensburg speaks to Ray White about how the tx system works in this regard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect

Local Politics

Is it crunch time? Potato shortage hammers supply of SA's favourite snacks

Local

J&J booster approved - 'recommendation is two to six months between doses'

Local

EWN Highlights

SABC board responsible for Magopeni's punishment - Communications Dept

24 December 2021 6:51 PM

Christmas cancelled, relatives uninvited as jab hesitancy divides SA families

24 December 2021 6:43 PM

N1 near Kranskop Toll Plaza reopened to traffic after fatal multi-car crash

24 December 2021 6:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA