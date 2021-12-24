SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect





Research gathered so far seems to indicate that the Omicron variant is milder but moves much faster than previous Covid-19 variants.

But we are not yet out of the woods, suggests Charlotte Kilbane presenting The Midday Report.

It still remains a threat to the country's healthcare system as even if fewer people manifest with serious illness and require hospitalisation, there will still be a proportion of patients who will need high care - and this could lead to a deluge of the healthcare system, she adds.

The government has decided to stop Covid-19 contact tracing with immediate effect, except where infections are picked up in congregate settings.

The Health Department published revisions to contact tracing, quarantine, and isolation protocols on Thursday night.

EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols.

Contact tracing has been stopped with immediate effect - with the exception of certain circumstances. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

The government circular clarifies in the circular released that contact tracing is stopped with immediate effect except in congregate settings and cluster outbreak situations or self-contained settings. These includes prisons where an inmate or a member of staff tests positive and other spaces where people live in proximity such as old age and children's homes.

It said there was new information about COVID-19, including the high number of asymptomatic cases and that only a small proportion of infections were confirmed through laboratory testing.

All contacts must continue with their normal duties with heightened monitoring (daily temperature testing, symptom screening) of any early signs. If they develop symptoms then they should be tested and be managed according to the severity of the symptoms

All quarantine is to be stopped with immediate effect. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated contacts. No testing for Covid -19 is required irrespective of the risk exposure unless the contact becomes symptomatic.

The national circular defines mild disease as referring to persons who have symptoms and have tested positive but who do not require hospitalization. do not have shortness of breath, dyspnoea or abnormal chest imaging.

Mild disease symptoms and signs include but are not limited to the following: fever, cough, sore throat, malaise, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of taste and smell.

Isolation period is maintained at 8 days.