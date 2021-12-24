The Streetscape city garden is bringing the people of Cape Town together
- The Streetscape city garden was started in 2019 on a vacant piece of land in the Cape Town CBD
- Streetscape is a program which helps homeless people integrate into society
- The garden is run by homeless people who live in the Cape Town CBD
South African author, Karin Schimke spoke to John Maytham about an inspiring and heartwarming story of something as simple as a garden which is bringing the people of Cape Town together.
A unique approach is uniting residents who live close to one another, but lead very different lives.
Those who live in formal housing and those who live on the streets of Devil’s Peak and Vredehoek, two adjacent suburbs in Cape Town’s City Bowl are turning into proper neighbours, thanks to a community garden initiative.
Since its inception in 2019, the Streetscapes City garden has changed the neighbourhood in many ways, providing fresh vegetables, not only for people who can afford to buy them cheaply, but for others too.
The Streetscapes programme is a project by NGO Khulisa Solutions which helps homeless people integrate into society.
Residents from the surrounding flats bring their organic waste to feed the enormous compost heap, which in turn feeds the garden and reduces landfill toxicity.
During the year, I have been buying vegetables there. The things look amazing. Everrytime I go to the garden it's more and more lush, full and colourful. The cabbages look like you want to pull them out of the ground and just bite right into them.Karin Schimke - Author
The people who work in this garden are all people who actually don't have homes.Karin Schimke - Author
It's a natural blooming of something that needed to happen. It addresses several issues. It addresses food security. It addresses public green space. It addresses hunger.Karin Schimke - Author
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
