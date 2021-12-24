A dedicated TV channel for dogs? What a barking mad idea!
- The dedicated channel will provide different content for dogs, ranging from calming visuals to more active scenes and sounds
- A TV left on for a dog left alone at home could be stimulating for the animal
- Due to lockdown, dogs have become accustomed to people being at home a lot more
A recently launched TV channel dedicated to dogs seems, well, barking mad.
However, our pets often spend long periods of time home alone, and providing some form of enrichment and stimulation can be very beneficial to dogs and their owners alike.
Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University believes it's a good idea.
The programs seem to vary from very relaxed, to calming visuals and sounds, right up to a little bit more active.Jacqueline Boyd - Senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University
Dogs seems to vary in how they respond to television and anybody who lives with dogs will know that some dogs will actively engage with the television, and other dogs completely ignore the television.Jacqueline Boyd - Senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University
It's not so much that dogs will sit down and watch a whole movie or a TV program. It's more about adding some stimulation to their environment.Jacqueline Boyd - Senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University
One of the big problems with some of our dogs unfortunately, is when we go to work or go out, we leave the house in complete silence. It's very alien for the dog. Something as simple as leaving the television on can actually create that level of normality and that idea of leaving stimulation for the dog so that you don't get some of the separation related problem behaviours that sometimes arise when they left alone.Jacqueline Boyd - Senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University
With lockdowns, dogs spent a lot more time with us in the household environment. This is one way of actually mitigating some of the changes coming out of lockdown situations.Jacqueline Boyd - Senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University
