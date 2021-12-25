Are we living up to the true meaning of Christmas?





Christmas is the celebration of the Christian narrative of the birth of Jesus

The modern day celebration of Christmas has been criticised for its commercialism

© luckybusiness/123rf.com

Christmas is an annual religious and cultural celebration commemorating the birth of Jesus, which is observed on 25 December by billions of people around the world.

As the Christian narrative of the story goes, Jesus was born in stable in Bethlehem to a Virgin Mary, after she was turned away because there was "no room at the inn".

Although the exact month and date of Jesus' birth is not known, the church in the early fourth century decided the date would be 25 December.

17 centuries later, the day is celebrated religiously by the majority of Christians, who commemorate the event by attending church and spending it with family. The day is also culturally upheld by many non-Christians.

One of the central points of the celebration is the erecting of a 'Christmas tree', and the exchanging of gifts, which has become central to the festivities around Christmas.

So what is the religious meaning of Christmas, and are we living up to it at all?

If you go back to the original story, you've got the lowliest of the low. A person who shouldn't be pregnant, who is pregnant, in a world of patriarchy, sexism and oppression. Reverend Alan Storey - Minister of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa

This incredible suggestion by the story is this child is the incarnation of the divine. Incarnation wasn't a big thing. Every second Roman emperor claimed incarnation. What was really radical about this story was who is claiming incarnation. The poorest of the poor. If we buy into that, it turns the world upside down. Reverend Alan Storey - Minister of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa

If the poorest of the poor are representatives of the divine, incarnate the divine on earth, then surely we should shape our lives around honouring the poorest of the poor. If we do that, we've got to change everything. Reverend Alan Storey - Minister of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa

What this story tells us, it reimages the divine. Instead of this all powerful divine, we have an all vulnerable divine. Reverend Alan Storey - Minister of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.