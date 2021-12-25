How to protect yourself against scams during festive season online shopping
- Avoid clicking on links from email addresses you don't know
- Do not share your pin or passwords with anybody
Over the last few years, online shopping as taken off, particular so since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has made shopping a lot trickier, as we all try to avoid shopping malls and the like.
Instead, we've turned to online shopping, buying anything from clothing, to food and even liquor.
And with the uptake in online shopping over the last few years, there's an obvious risk that comes with that.
Criminals are taking advantage of the spike in online shopping scams as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, and will look for every opportunity to dupe unsuspecting consumers.
Tech journalist Brendon Petersen says the first warning sign of a scam is the use of a fake email address by the criminal.
See who it came from. What is the email it came from. If for example, the email came from 702, but the email is just a GMail address, but its 702 who's offering you a giveaway, something doesnt quite add up there.Brendan Petersen - Tech journalist
If there's a new offering or new service and it's from a well known institution, the odds are they would've tweeted about it. Put it on their Instagram, put it on their Facebook, it would be on their website. Go and double-check that information.Brendan Petersen - Tech journalist
If it's asking you for your password, or giving you a link to put in your password. Asking you for your pin number...if you're randomly getting something asking you to click on a link, to enter that information, the odds are something's not right there.Brendan Petersen - Tech journalist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33975857_man-holding-a-credit-card-and-typing-on-line-shopping-on-the-internet-using-a-laptop.html
More from Lifestyle
A dedicated TV channel for dogs? What a barking mad idea!
John Maytham speaks to Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University.Read More
Scaling down? Tiny Homes are the latest living trend
Zain Johnson speaks to Yulande Roxburgh, CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa.Read More
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021
Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year.Read More
5 most-read 'motoring' articles of 2021
From the cheapest, to the most expensive cars on the planet; here are the most popular motoring pieces of the past year.Read More
Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time!
CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is!Read More
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.Read More
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores
The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.Read More
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
Can Google, Apple and Amazon listen to our conversations through our phones?
John Maytham speaks to Jan Vermuelen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.zaRead More