How to protect yourself against scams during festive season online shopping

25 December 2021 9:00 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Phishing
Online shopping
online scam

Charlotte Kilbane speaks to tech journalist Brendon Petersen.
  • Avoid clicking on links from email addresses you don't know
  • Do not share your pin or passwords with anybody
Copyright : Wavebreak Media Ltd / 123rf

Over the last few years, online shopping as taken off, particular so since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has made shopping a lot trickier, as we all try to avoid shopping malls and the like.

Instead, we've turned to online shopping, buying anything from clothing, to food and even liquor.

And with the uptake in online shopping over the last few years, there's an obvious risk that comes with that.

Criminals are taking advantage of the spike in online shopping scams as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, and will look for every opportunity to dupe unsuspecting consumers.

Tech journalist Brendon Petersen says the first warning sign of a scam is the use of a fake email address by the criminal.

See who it came from. What is the email it came from. If for example, the email came from 702, but the email is just a GMail address, but its 702 who's offering you a giveaway, something doesnt quite add up there.

Brendan Petersen - Tech journalist

If there's a new offering or new service and it's from a well known institution, the odds are they would've tweeted about it. Put it on their Instagram, put it on their Facebook, it would be on their website. Go and double-check that information.

Brendan Petersen - Tech journalist

If it's asking you for your password, or giving you a link to put in your password. Asking you for your pin number...if you're randomly getting something asking you to click on a link, to enter that information, the odds are something's not right there.

Brendan Petersen - Tech journalist

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
