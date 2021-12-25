Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021

25 December 2021 2:43 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.
  • Thriller: The devil's advocate by Steve Cavanagh
  • Fiction: Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
  • Non-Fiction: Why we swim by Bonny Tsui

The Devil's Advocate by Steve Cavanagh follows the story of Eddie Flynn, who starred out life as a conman who eventually becomes a lawyer. He's the type of lawyer who takes on cases that other lawyers are nt prepared to take on. He gathers around him an extraordinary team of people, including a retired judge.

He gets involved in a case in Buckstown, Alabama, after a young white woman is found murdered. A corrupt sheriff arrests the last person to see her alive, a black man who is almost certain to be found guilty of the crime.

Flynn's mission is to get the accused off, in an environment where everything is stacked against them.

I haven't read all of them, but I've read most of them. I've thoroughly enjoyed in the legal thriller genre, all of them that I have read.

John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

Harlem Shuffle is the eighth novel by Colson Whitehead, who's won the Pulitzer prize twice with two of his previous seven novels.

His latest book is a follow-up to his 2019 novel, The Nickel Boys, for which he won his second Pulitzer Prize for fiction. It's a crime fiction novel set in Harlem in the early 1960's.

The story follows Ray Carney, an upstanding citizen who gets pulled into the criminal underworld with his cousin Freddie.

It's a family saga involving stolen goods, a heist gone wrong and thugs.

It's one of those extraordinary stories about an ordinary man.

John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

Because he's such a good writer, it becomes then a work of literary fiction.

John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

One of the bad guys, kinda Samuel L. Jackson if you think about it asks the furniture salesman, 'what made you want to sell couches?' "I'm an entrepreneur!". "Entrepreneur? That's just a hustler who pays taxes". I loved it.

John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

Why We Swim is a book by Bonnie Tsui, that uncovers the reasons why people are so enthralled by act of swimming.

It explores many aspects of swimming, and when we use it for survival or our wellbeing.

The New York Times describes it as 'Glorious'.

Tsui lives, swims and surfs in the Bay Area of San Francisco.

It's an extraordinary piece of work. I had no idea what to expect when I picked it up.

John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

It mixes history and journalism and memoir.

John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

She answers the titles' question, in a series of sections. Rationales.

John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




