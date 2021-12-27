Former TRC Commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza pays tribute to the Arch





Archbishop Desmond Tutu died in Cape Town on 26 December 2021 aged 90

Tutu's memorial and funeral service will be held at St Georges Cathedral on 1 January 2022

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and received treatment for over two decades. Image: © zixia/123rf.com

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu is being hailed as a man of unwavering courage, who stood tall in the fight against the apartheid regime.

Following South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994, Tutu headed up the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which was set up to address the atrocities and human rights violations carried out under apartheid rule.

The images and footage of a crying Tutu, sitting with his head in his hands listening to testimony of the victims and family members one the first day of the TRC is one that will be remembered forever.

The person who has brought him to tears was somebody who was giving an account of how he had been severely tortured. We were touched by what he said, but even more touched by the fact that he broke down. Dumisa Ntsebeza - Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

To hear some of those things for the first time was quite shocking. It also showed, the Archbishop, in spite of everything, as the leader of that project was a human being. He was affected as much as anybody else. Dumisa Ntsebeza - Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Ntsebeza was appointed as one of the commissioners on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission from December 1995 to January 1999.

He reflected on his first encounter with the 'Arch', back in 1968 while a student at Fort Hare University.

Ntsebeza and a group of fellow students had been arrested and detained by the apartheid polices, and subsequently expelled from the institution.

He was one of the people who called us after our release, and made provision for us to study through the University of South Africa. That was my first encounter with him. Dumisa Ntsebeza - Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

