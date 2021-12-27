World reacts to the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu





South Africa's last surviving Nobel Peace Prize Laureate died in Cape Town, aged 90

He had previously been hospitalised for prostate cancer and related infections

Tutu's funeral will be held at St Georges Cathedral on 1 January 2022

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses the 35th Annual Crime Stoppers International Conference delegates in Cape Town on 14 October 2014. Picture: EWN

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is being hailed as the moral compass of the nation.

The man who coined the phrase, "Rainbow Nation", died on Sunday 26 December at the age of 90.

For more than 20 years, he received repeated medical treatment for his prostate cancer and related infections.

Archbishop Tutu was a voice for the oppressed and a tireless advocate for human rights – and the world is a better place because he was in it. Sending my deepest condolences to his loved ones, the people of South Africa, and everyone mourning this incredible loss. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 26, 2021

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a singular figure whose moral clarity and commitment to justice inspired a nation — and the world. His legacy will forever be an example to us all. May he rest in peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 26, 2021

Sad to hear of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an incredible fighter who dedicated his life to standing against the injustices of war, LGBT discrimination and apartheid in South Africa and Palestine. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 26, 2021

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021

After South Africa's first democratic election in 1994, Tutu headed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which investigated human rights violations perpetrated under apartheid rule.

The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa. pic.twitter.com/vjzFb3QrNZ — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2021

My deepest condolences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Laureate, close confidant of Nelson Mandela, an icon of anti-apartheid struggle & champion of human rights. His critical role in liberation & national reconciliation are an inspiration for future generations. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2021

Was lucky enough to have met the great man a few times & I was blown away by his incredibly generous, humble and kind presence every time.. What an example of a man! And what a great legacy he leaves behind for all of us to hold on to. Rest in peace, Desmond Emeritus Mpilo Tutu pic.twitter.com/atNZZRr7it — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 26, 2021

Table Mountain and the Cape Town City Hall will be lit up in purple every night over the coming week, in honour of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who regularly donned the colour.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's memorial and funeral service will held at St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town on 1 January 2022.