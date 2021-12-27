World reacts to the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'He loved our city and wanted it to thrive' - Cape Town pays tribute to the Arch Lester Kiewet interviewed Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. 27 December 2021 1:20 PM
Tutu remembered for his powerful stance and support of the LGBTQIA+ community Lester Kiewet speaks to Steve Letsike, chair of both LGBTI National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality Network 27 December 2021 12:04 PM
'He showed what it means to be fearless' - Patricia de Lille remembers the Arch Lester Kiewet speaks to Patricia de Lille, Minster of Public Works about her memories of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. 27 December 2021 10:56 AM
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan. 23 December 2021 8:46 AM
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021 Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
5 most-read Cape property stories of 2021 Here are the most popular property-related articles from the past year. 24 December 2021 9:32 AM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
How to protect yourself against scams during festive season online shopping Charlotte Kilbane speaks to tech journalist Brendon Petersen. 25 December 2021 9:00 AM
A dedicated TV channel for dogs? What a barking mad idea! John Maytham speaks to Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University. 24 December 2021 6:14 PM
Scaling down? Tiny Homes are the latest living trend Zain Johnson speaks to Yulande Roxburgh, CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa. 24 December 2021 12:42 PM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time! CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is! 24 December 2021 9:24 AM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow. 21 December 2021 11:41 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
Are we living up to the true meaning of Christmas? John Maytham speaks to Reverend Alan Storey who reminds listeners about the religious meaning of the holiday.  25 December 2021 7:52 AM
5 most-read 'motoring' articles of 2021 From the cheapest, to the most expensive cars on the planet; here are the most popular motoring pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
World reacts to the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

27 December 2021 8:14 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Social media reacts to the passing of the beloved 'Arch' who died on the Day of Goodwill at the age of 90.
  • South Africa's last surviving Nobel Peace Prize Laureate died in Cape Town, aged 90
  • He had previously been hospitalised for prostate cancer and related infections
  • Tutu's funeral will be held at St Georges Cathedral on 1 January 2022
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses the 35th Annual Crime Stoppers International Conference delegates in Cape Town on 14 October 2014. Picture: EWN

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is being hailed as the moral compass of the nation.

The man who coined the phrase, "Rainbow Nation", died on Sunday 26 December at the age of 90.

For more than 20 years, he received repeated medical treatment for his prostate cancer and related infections.

After South Africa's first democratic election in 1994, Tutu headed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which investigated human rights violations perpetrated under apartheid rule.

Table Mountain and the Cape Town City Hall will be lit up in purple every night over the coming week, in honour of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who regularly donned the colour.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's memorial and funeral service will held at St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town on 1 January 2022.




EWN Highlights

Graca Machel: Mandela appointing Tutu as TRC chair was a masterstroke

27 December 2021 1:20 PM

Limpopo MEC Rakgoale to visit family of Christmas Day massacre victims

27 December 2021 12:26 PM

Two notorious CT gang members to appear in court following arrest

27 December 2021 12:17 PM

