'He showed what it means to be fearless' - Patricia de Lille remembers the Arch
- Patricia de Lille remembers Archbishop Tutu's firm resistance to the apartheid regime
- She recalls how he led many protest marches in the 1980's in the absence of the banned political parties
- de Lille reflects on the moment Archbishop Tutu passed away in the presence of family and friends
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille has remembered the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as a fearless leader who stood up against brutality, inequality and hatred.
De Lille's history of anti-apartheid activism began in the trade union movement in the early 1980's, where should would eventually become the National Vice-President of the National Council of Trade Unions.
It was during this time that she encountered Tutu, who at the time was leading many protest marches against the apartheid government.
She says Tutu's fearless nature was a standout characteristic.
I recall the many marches that he led. We knew that when the archbishop is leading the march, the chances of us being teargased or shot by the police was very reduced, because they were afraid of him.Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works
He kept and angry nation, a bitter nation who saw our comrades, colleagues and friends dying, shot down and killed by apartheid. He always gave us hope.Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works
In the absence of political parties which were banned during apartheid, Tutu acted as a leader who rallied people together from all walks of life, regardless of race or religion.
Despite being a prominent figure in the Anglican church, Tutu considered himself as a representative of every South African who faced the human rights atrocities of the apartheid regime.
The arch was for everyone. Even in his religious life, he prayed to a God that includes all of us.Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works
Never was he linked to a political party. He was linked to the struggle for liberation.Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works
In his prayers, he prayed for all South Africans, even for the oppressors.Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works
De Lille was among those present when the Archbishop took his final breath, passing away in Cape Town on 26 December 2021.
I had the honour to be there when he passed on. Mama Leah was lying next to him in bed and singing for him, and praying for him. It was so moving.Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works
Several tribute events will take place this week, in the lead up to the Archbishop's funeral on 1 January 2022, which will take place at St Georges Cathedral.
The bells of the Cathedral will be rung daily for 10 minutes, starting at midday from Monday to Friday.
All national flags across the country will fly at half-mast as a mark of tribute.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
'He loved our city and wanted it to thrive' - Cape Town pays tribute to the Arch
Lester Kiewet interviewed Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.Read More
Tutu remembered for his powerful stance and support of the LGBTQIA+ community
Lester Kiewet speaks to Steve Letsike, chair of both LGBTI National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality NetworkRead More
Former TRC Commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza pays tribute to the Arch
Lester Kiewet speaks to former TRC Commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza who remembers Archbishop Desmond Tutu's role at the TRC.Read More
Beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passes away at 90
Archbishop Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.Read More
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (90) has passed away
The man affectionately known ‘the Arch’ was described by Nelson Mandela as the voice of the voiceless as he fought openly and passionately against oppression, racism, poverty and homophobia.Read More
