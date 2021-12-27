Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
'He showed what it means to be fearless' - Patricia de Lille remembers the Arch

27 December 2021 10:56 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Patricia de Lille
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
St Georges Cathedral

Lester Kiewet speaks to Patricia de Lille, Minster of Public Works about her memories of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
  • Patricia de Lille remembers Archbishop Tutu's firm resistance to the apartheid regime
  • She recalls how he led many protest marches in the 1980's in the absence of the banned political parties
  • de Lille reflects on the moment Archbishop Tutu passed away in the presence of family and friends
Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, cut their anniversary cake and celebrate 57 years of marriage. Picture:Chanel September/EWN.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille has remembered the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as a fearless leader who stood up against brutality, inequality and hatred.

De Lille's history of anti-apartheid activism began in the trade union movement in the early 1980's, where should would eventually become the National Vice-President of the National Council of Trade Unions.

It was during this time that she encountered Tutu, who at the time was leading many protest marches against the apartheid government.

She says Tutu's fearless nature was a standout characteristic.

I recall the many marches that he led. We knew that when the archbishop is leading the march, the chances of us being teargased or shot by the police was very reduced, because they were afraid of him.

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works

He kept and angry nation, a bitter nation who saw our comrades, colleagues and friends dying, shot down and killed by apartheid. He always gave us hope.

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works

In the absence of political parties which were banned during apartheid, Tutu acted as a leader who rallied people together from all walks of life, regardless of race or religion.

Despite being a prominent figure in the Anglican church, Tutu considered himself as a representative of every South African who faced the human rights atrocities of the apartheid regime.

The arch was for everyone. Even in his religious life, he prayed to a God that includes all of us.

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works

Never was he linked to a political party. He was linked to the struggle for liberation.

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works

In his prayers, he prayed for all South Africans, even for the oppressors.

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works

De Lille was among those present when the Archbishop took his final breath, passing away in Cape Town on 26 December 2021.

I had the honour to be there when he passed on. Mama Leah was lying next to him in bed and singing for him, and praying for him. It was so moving.

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works

Several tribute events will take place this week, in the lead up to the Archbishop's funeral on 1 January 2022, which will take place at St Georges Cathedral.

The bells of the Cathedral will be rung daily for 10 minutes, starting at midday from Monday to Friday.

All national flags across the country will fly at half-mast as a mark of tribute.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




27 December 2021 10:56 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Patricia de Lille
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
St Georges Cathedral

