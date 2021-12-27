Tutu remembered for his powerful stance and support of the LGBTQIA+ community





Archbishop Desmond Tutu openly voiced his support of equal rights for the LGBTQIA+ community

He famously said he's rather go to hell than worship a homophobic God

Tutu supported the United Nations Free and Equal Campaign against homophobia and transphobia

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu receives his new identity documentation on 25 July 2013. Picture: Carmel Loggenberg/EWN

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu is being hailed as a man who worked for universal suffrage, equal rights for women, and pressed hard for the recognition for full equality of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tutu openly voiced his support for equal access for LGBTQIA+ people, participating in the United Nations Free and Equal Campaign, the international body’s global campaign against homophobia and transphobia.

Tutu is remembered for saying he will never worship a "homophobic God" and will rather go to hell instead.

Steve Letsike, chairperson of the LGBT National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality Network says Tutu's unambiguous stance on LGBTQIA+ rights was crucial in the fight against homophobia.

For us, it means there is hope, for a religious leader to speak out against injustices and oppression on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Steve Letsike - Chairperson of the LGBT National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality Network

An elder, who was born 90 years ago, could speak out. Clearly exposing all forms of bigotry. All forms of fundamentalism. All forms of hypocrisy. Steve Letsike - Chairperson of the LGBT National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality Network

Someone who was nearing a century could speak out and clearly articulate, what has consistently been prejudiced, oppressive and discriminatory. Steve Letsike - Chairperson of the LGBT National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality Network

What a truly extraordinary man Archbishop Desmond Tutu was. 🏳️‍🌈 And a fantastic advocate for LGBT rights. This very moving little video of him with the Dalai Lama is worth your time pic.twitter.com/tx2w4mgEqs — Scott Beasley (@SkyScottBeasley) December 26, 2021

The passing of Rev Tutu is such sad news. Growing up in South Africa as an LGBT child from multiracial family he was an inspiration to me. When he said he “would rather go to hell than to a homophobic heaven.” It meant so much. RIP #SouthAfrica #Tutu #DesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/ZEB0gfyBhF — Mark Brown (@markdeanbrown) December 26, 2021

Everywhere he has gone, whether it was around people on the base of sexual orientation, gender identity. It did not matter. He celebrated people for who they are. Steve Letsike - Chairperson of the LGBT National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality Network

