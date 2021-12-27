Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
'He loved our city and wanted it to thrive' - Cape Town pays tribute to the Arch

27 December 2021 1:20 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cape Town
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
St Georges Cathedral
Geordin Hill-Lewis

Lester Kiewet interviewed Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
  • Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passed away in Cape Town on 26 December 2021, aged 90
  • Tutu was Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996
  • His memorial and funeral service will be held at St Georges cathedral on 1 January 2022
Members of the public paid their respects to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu outside the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on 27 December 2021. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News

Cape Town is paying tribute its most loved citizen in a number of different ways, including the illumination of the iconic Table Mountain and City Hall in purple - the colour most synonymous with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu was born in Klerksdorp, but regarded himself as a Capetonian having served as the Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996.

The City has also made condolence books available for residents to sign outside St George’s Cathedral

Condolence books will also be made available at all City Sub council offices for residents to pen a tribute to the Arch.

He was in the end, such a devoted Capetonian. Even though not one by birth, he really loved our city and wanted it to thrive.

Geordin Hill-Lewis - Cape Town mayor

Tutu's memorial and funeral service will take place at St Georges Cathedral on Saturday, 1 January 2022.

The City of Cape Town is also playing to host a multi-faith memorial at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday 29 December.

We will have screens at St Georges mall. At the Grand Parade, and we'll make sure that the public can feel part of the funeral.

Geordin Hill-Lewis - Cape Town mayor

Hill-Lewis says he never had the privilege of meeting Archbishop Tutu, but they did share a unique interaction.

I was invited to have tea with the current Archbishop Makgoba. He was going everyday to see the Arch to break bread with him. He gave me a very kind, little note, that the Arch had given him for me, and I will always treasure that. And part of that was how much the Arch loved Cape Town.

Geordin Hill-Lewis - Cape Town mayor

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




