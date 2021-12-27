'He loved our city and wanted it to thrive' - Cape Town pays tribute to the Arch
- Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passed away in Cape Town on 26 December 2021, aged 90
- Tutu was Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996
- His memorial and funeral service will be held at St Georges cathedral on 1 January 2022
Cape Town is paying tribute its most loved citizen in a number of different ways, including the illumination of the iconic Table Mountain and City Hall in purple - the colour most synonymous with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Tutu was born in Klerksdorp, but regarded himself as a Capetonian having served as the Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996.
The City has also made condolence books available for residents to sign outside St George’s Cathedral
Condolence books will also be made available at all City Sub council offices for residents to pen a tribute to the Arch.
Tonight at 20:00, and every night this week, the City of Cape Town will light up Table Mountain and City Hall in purple - the colour that is so synonymous with The Arch.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 26, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/1DlWsAglSO#CTNews pic.twitter.com/ln6Pe2ELsq
He was in the end, such a devoted Capetonian. Even though not one by birth, he really loved our city and wanted it to thrive.Geordin Hill-Lewis - Cape Town mayor
Tutu's memorial and funeral service will take place at St Georges Cathedral on Saturday, 1 January 2022.
The City of Cape Town is also playing to host a multi-faith memorial at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday 29 December.
We will have screens at St Georges mall. At the Grand Parade, and we'll make sure that the public can feel part of the funeral.Geordin Hill-Lewis - Cape Town mayor
Hill-Lewis says he never had the privilege of meeting Archbishop Tutu, but they did share a unique interaction.
I was invited to have tea with the current Archbishop Makgoba. He was going everyday to see the Arch to break bread with him. He gave me a very kind, little note, that the Arch had given him for me, and I will always treasure that. And part of that was how much the Arch loved Cape Town.Geordin Hill-Lewis - Cape Town mayor
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
More from Local
Tutu remembered for his powerful stance and support of the LGBTQIA+ community
Lester Kiewet speaks to Steve Letsike, chair of both LGBTI National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality NetworkRead More
'He showed what it means to be fearless' - Patricia de Lille remembers the Arch
Lester Kiewet speaks to Patricia de Lille, Minster of Public Works about her memories of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.Read More
Former TRC Commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza pays tribute to the Arch
Lester Kiewet speaks to former TRC Commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza who remembers Archbishop Desmond Tutu's role at the TRC.Read More
Beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passes away at 90
Archbishop Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.Read More
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (90) has passed away
The man affectionately known ‘the Arch’ was described by Nelson Mandela as the voice of the voiceless as he fought openly and passionately against oppression, racism, poverty and homophobia.Read More
The Streetscape city garden is bringing the people of Cape Town together
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to writer, Karin Schimke about the inspiring story of garden run by homeless people.Read More
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols.Read More
Is it crunch time? Potato shortage hammers supply of SA's favourite snacks
Lester speaks to Info Manager at Potatoes South Africa Jano Bezuidenhout about the impact of the shortage on these popular snacks.Read More
5 most-read Cape Town news stories of 2021
Here are the most popular Cape Town stories for the past year.Read More