South African Muslim community expresses its condolences on the passing of Tutu
- The Muslim Judicial Council's hailed the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a International icon who fought for equality
- The MJC says Tutu included all religions, faiths and minority groups in the fight against apartheid
The Muslim Judicial Council is hailing Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a critical and moral voice during the struggle and post-apartheid democracy.
The council express its sincere condolences to his wife, Leah Tutu, his family and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.
Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, first-Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council says Tutu was an International icon, anti-apartheid and human rights activist and freedom fighter who selflessly gave his life to the struggle and fought for the freedom of all South Africans, regardless of religion.
Under the umbrella of the rainbow nation, he has made sure that in the struggle for liberation and in the name of justice, that other denominations are given an opportunity.Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie - First Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council
Be it from any other minority groups, including the Muslim community, he made sure that we were included or part of that particular struggle.Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie - First Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council
Source : Aletta Gardner/Eyewitness News
