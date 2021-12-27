South African Muslim community expresses its condolences on the passing of Tutu

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
Remembering Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town at ...
Today at 05:46
COVID-19 Update
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:10
SAHRC: Tutu embodied human rights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 06:25
A look at the rangers protecting our wildlife
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew McDonald - Founder and CEO at International Coalition of Rhino Protection (ICORP)
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Can't get into a school? UCT online high school has additional space
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yandiswa Xhakaza - Director and Principal at UCT Online High School
Today at 06:52
Uber SA's year in review: Chicken tops most ordered dish of the year!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Thuli Madonsela on the passing of The Arch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thuli Madonsela - Public Protector at ...
Today at 07:20
Child abuse over the festive season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelter
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Former TRC Commissioner pays tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yasmin Sooka
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Ruben Richards: Former TRC commissioner
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ruben Richards - Chief Executive at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 09:30
Forgiveness, Reconciliation, and why the Rainbow Nation myth was necessary. Ft Michael Lapsley
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Father Michael Lapsley - Director at Institute for Healing of Memories
Today at 09:41
How Tutu dealth with hearing TRC testimony and grief: Zenariah Barends, or Andrew Borraine. His dad was co chair
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Boraine - CEO at Cape Town Partnership
Zenaria Barends - Chief Of Staff at Independent Media
Today at 09:50
Tutu was funny and appreciate a joke. Zapiro, Nik Rabinowitz
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nik Rabinowitz - Stand-up comedian at ...
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Anatomy of State Capture
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nina Callaghan - Researcher at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:30
The problem with schools boasting a 100 percent matric pass mark.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jackie Cook - Chief Operating Officer at Teneo Online School
Today at 11:05
Louise van Rhyn scoops international award
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Louise Van Rhyn - Founder and CEO at Partners For Possibility Project
Today at 11:35
Interview with Father Michael Weeder PLUS OPEN line continued
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 13:33
Travel - Cape Town Tourism, what lies in wait in 2022?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Briony Brookes - Brand Activation Manager at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Identikidz will keep your child safe over the summer holidays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patricia van der Ross
Today at 14:50
Music with Darren Scharneck
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darren Scharneck
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African Muslim community expresses its condolences on the passing of Tutu Lester Kiewet speaks to Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, first Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council. 27 December 2021 1:52 PM
'He loved our city and wanted it to thrive' - Cape Town pays tribute to the Arch Lester Kiewet interviewed Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. 27 December 2021 1:20 PM
Tutu remembered for his powerful stance and support of the LGBTQIA+ community Lester Kiewet speaks to Steve Letsike, chair of both LGBTI National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality Network 27 December 2021 12:04 PM
View all Local
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan. 23 December 2021 8:46 AM
View all Politics
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021 Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
5 most-read Cape property stories of 2021 Here are the most popular property-related articles from the past year. 24 December 2021 9:32 AM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
How to protect yourself against scams during festive season online shopping Charlotte Kilbane speaks to tech journalist Brendon Petersen. 25 December 2021 9:00 AM
A dedicated TV channel for dogs? What a barking mad idea! John Maytham speaks to Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University. 24 December 2021 6:14 PM
Scaling down? Tiny Homes are the latest living trend Zain Johnson speaks to Yulande Roxburgh, CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa. 24 December 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time! CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is! 24 December 2021 9:24 AM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
View all World
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow. 21 December 2021 11:41 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
View all Africa
Are we living up to the true meaning of Christmas? John Maytham speaks to Reverend Alan Storey who reminds listeners about the religious meaning of the holiday.  25 December 2021 7:52 AM
5 most-read 'motoring' articles of 2021 From the cheapest, to the most expensive cars on the planet; here are the most popular motoring pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

South African Muslim community expresses its condolences on the passing of Tutu

27 December 2021 1:52 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Muslim Judicial Council
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
MJC
Abdul Khaliq Allie

Lester Kiewet speaks to Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, first Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council.
  • The Muslim Judicial Council's hailed the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a International icon who fought for equality
  • The MJC says Tutu included all religions, faiths and minority groups in the fight against apartheid
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu pictured at the 7th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture on 9 October 2017. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

The Muslim Judicial Council is hailing Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a critical and moral voice during the struggle and post-apartheid democracy.

The council express its sincere condolences to his wife, Leah Tutu, his family and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, first-Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council says Tutu was an International icon, anti-apartheid and human rights activist and freedom fighter who selflessly gave his life to the struggle and fought for the freedom of all South Africans, regardless of religion.

Under the umbrella of the rainbow nation, he has made sure that in the struggle for liberation and in the name of justice, that other denominations are given an opportunity.

Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie - First Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council

Be it from any other minority groups, including the Muslim community, he made sure that we were included or part of that particular struggle.

Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie - First Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




27 December 2021 1:52 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Muslim Judicial Council
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
MJC
Abdul Khaliq Allie

More from Local

'He loved our city and wanted it to thrive' - Cape Town pays tribute to the Arch

27 December 2021 1:20 PM

Lester Kiewet interviewed Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tutu remembered for his powerful stance and support of the LGBTQIA+ community

27 December 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewet speaks to Steve Letsike, chair of both LGBTI National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality Network

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'He showed what it means to be fearless' - Patricia de Lille remembers the Arch

27 December 2021 10:56 AM

Lester Kiewet speaks to Patricia de Lille, Minster of Public Works about her memories of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former TRC Commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza pays tribute to the Arch

27 December 2021 9:37 AM

Lester Kiewet speaks to former TRC Commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza who remembers Archbishop Desmond Tutu's role at the TRC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passes away at 90

26 December 2021 9:04 AM

Archbishop Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (90) has passed away

26 December 2021 8:53 AM

The man affectionately known ‘the Arch’ was described by Nelson Mandela as the voice of the voiceless as he fought openly and passionately against oppression, racism, poverty and homophobia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Streetscape city garden is bringing the people of Cape Town together

24 December 2021 5:25 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to writer, Karin Schimke about the inspiring story of garden run by homeless people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect

24 December 2021 1:29 PM

EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it crunch time? Potato shortage hammers supply of SA's favourite snacks

24 December 2021 10:38 AM

Lester speaks to Info Manager at Potatoes South Africa Jano Bezuidenhout about the impact of the shortage on these popular snacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 most-read Cape Town news stories of 2021

24 December 2021 9:43 AM

Here are the most popular Cape Town stories for the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

World reacts to the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

'He loved our city and wanted it to thrive' - Cape Town pays tribute to the Arch

Local

Beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passes away at 90

Local

EWN Highlights

The beacon of democracy: Reflecting on the teachings of Desmond Tutu

27 December 2021 6:42 PM

World mourns anti-apartheid icon Tutu, 'warrior for justice'

27 December 2021 6:37 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Tutu house to pay respects

27 December 2021 5:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA