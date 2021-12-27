South African Muslim community expresses its condolences on the passing of Tutu

Today at 05:10 Remembering Archbishop Desmond Tutu Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town at ...

Today at 05:46 COVID-19 Update Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Jody Boffa - Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University

Today at 06:10 SAHRC: Tutu embodied human rights Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission

Today at 06:25 A look at the rangers protecting our wildlife Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Matthew McDonald - Founder and CEO at International Coalition of Rhino Protection (ICORP)

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday: Can't get into a school? UCT online high school has additional space Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Yandiswa Xhakaza - Director and Principal at UCT Online High School

Today at 06:52 Uber SA's year in review: Chicken tops most ordered dish of the year! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Thuli Madonsela on the passing of The Arch Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Thuli Madonsela - Public Protector at ...

Today at 07:20 Child abuse over the festive season Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelter

Today at 07:43 The World View with John Adderley Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

John Adderley

John Adderley

Today at 08:07 Former TRC Commissioner pays tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Yasmin Sooka

Today at 08:21 Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 09:15 Ruben Richards: Former TRC commissioner The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ruben Richards - Chief Executive at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Today at 09:30 Forgiveness, Reconciliation, and why the Rainbow Nation myth was necessary. Ft Michael Lapsley The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Father Michael Lapsley - Director at Institute for Healing of Memories

Today at 09:41 How Tutu dealth with hearing TRC testimony and grief: Zenariah Barends, or Andrew Borraine. His dad was co chair The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Andrew Boraine - CEO at Cape Town Partnership

Zenaria Barends - Chief Of Staff at Independent Media

Today at 09:50 Tutu was funny and appreciate a joke. Zapiro, Nik Rabinowitz The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nik Rabinowitz - Stand-up comedian at ...

Today at 10:05 Africa Report The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 10:15 Anatomy of State Capture The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nina Callaghan - Researcher at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University

Today at 10:30 The problem with schools boasting a 100 percent matric pass mark. The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jackie Cook - Chief Operating Officer at Teneo Online School

Today at 11:05 Louise van Rhyn scoops international award The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Louise Van Rhyn - Founder and CEO at Partners For Possibility Project

Today at 11:35 Interview with Father Michael Weeder PLUS OPEN line continued The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rev Michael Weeder

Today at 13:33 Travel - Cape Town Tourism, what lies in wait in 2022? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Briony Brookes - Brand Activation Manager at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Identikidz will keep your child safe over the summer holidays Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Patricia van der Ross

