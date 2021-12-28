Substance abuse over the holidays exacerbates incidents of child neglect





There's an increase in alcohol consumption and substance abuse over the festive season

Substance abuse often leads to a rise in incidents of domestic violence and child neglect

There's also limited services and resources available to children over the holiday period

The festive season is a time of joyous celebration.

A time to spend with friends and family and the ones you love.

However, we cannot overlook the fact that this time of year also comes with its vices.

Unfortunately each year, too many areas around South Africa become areas of concern, as adults turn to substance abuse to cope with the many difficulties and challenges they face,.

Sadly, it's often the children who bare the brunt.

Child rights activists have once again appealed to parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are well looked after over the festive season.

Nuraan Osman, CEO of the Ihata Shelter for abused women and children says the safety of children especially during this season is of the utmost importance and communities need to ensure that children are safe all the time.

She says child neglect is worse during this time of year.

Children are more vulnerable. They're not at school, where many of them receive the only support they ever receive. Nuraan Osman - CEO of the Ihata shelter for abused women and children

Alcohol use is on the increase, and I speak specifically about the Cape Flats where I work. It's like wine runs down the street. Everybody's intoxicated, nobody's paying attention to the children. Nuraan Osman - CEO of the Ihata shelter for abused women and children

Particularly on the Cape flats, many children don't have a place to go. Many of the substance using women have no place to go. When their children are removed, the children are placed in further vulnerability because mom has an addiction. Nuraan Osman - CEO of the Ihata shelter for abused women and children

