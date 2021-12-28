SAHRC: Desmond Tutu embodied Human Rights





Desmond Tutu is known for his firm resistance against the apartheid regime

Tutu also criticised the ANC led government for its culture of corruption

The memorial and funeral service for the Arch will be held at St Georges cathedral on Saturday 1 January 2022

The South African Human Rights Commission has joined the rest of the Nation and the world in mourning the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The man who coined the phrase "the Rainbow Nation" and was affectionately known as "the Arch" has been fighting prostate cancer for roughly two decades, and tragically passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday, the 26th December 2021.

Following years of activism against the repression of the Apartheid regime, Tutu was an icon for many black South Africans, a status rivalled only by the Former President Nelson Mandela during the 1980s.

The person Desmond Tutu, the activist, the priest, the archbishop, the human rights defender has indeed contributed significantly in terms of the local communities, national, on the continent and indeed internationally in defending human rights. Chris Nissen - SA Human Rights Commission

Defending human rights that range from life under apartheid, to also the issue of sexual orientation, amid a huge conservative background, but he stood his ground. Chris Nissen - SA Human Rights Commission

He was against corruption. Not only against an apartheid government, but also against a South African government in terms of how government was involved in corruption and denied people basic human rights. Chris Nissen - SA Human Rights Commission

