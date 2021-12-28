High Court halts Shell's seismic survey along the Wild Coast
- Environmentalists argue that seismic surveys could have irreparable damage to ocean life
- It's the second urgent application made in a bid to halt the oil giant's operations
- The process will head back to court in 2022 where Shell will look to resume its seismic survey
Judge Gerald Bloem handed down his verdict in the Grahamstown High Court in Makhanda on Tuesday, halting Shell from carrying out its seismic survey operations along the Wild Coast.
According to court documents, Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe and Shell have been ordered to pay the applicants' costs.
The seismic process which began earlier this month comprises a vessel discharging pressurised air that generates sound waves directed towards the seabed for the exploration of petroleum resources.
Environmentalists argue that process would have irreparable harm to birdlife and sea life along the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast.
The Green Connection's Liz McDaid says this verdict is positive step towards completely ending Shell's operations.
This shows that the court took it very seriously, that there's a possibility of irreparable harm that is being done. Therefore the undermining of livelihoods of fishers along the coast.Liz McDaid - The Green Connection
We're looking forward to 2022 to hopefully see a change in their approach to the ocean, that it's not just something that can be exploited for gain. It's actually something we need to sustain for our future.Liz McDaid - The Green Connection
Communities live the reality when their environment is undermined and destroyed by corporate greed.Liz McDaid - The Green Connection
RELATED: 'Shell is calling the shots - not our government'
South Africa has a good constitution with environmental rights. I think we should see more people standing up for the environment.Liz McDaid - The Green Connection
We're looking at the climate change crisis, and the need to stop looking for fossil fuels and to move an energy transition from fossils to renewables. This is a pause and a space to say if we're taking this transition seriously, then we need to stop looking at this exploitation.Liz McDaid - The Green Connection
