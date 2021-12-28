Identikidz will keep your child safe at beaches over the summer holidays

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Create your own mental health vision board
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr. Helen Clarke - Psychiatrist at Sadag
Today at 05:10
City Of Johannesburg plans to commemorate the late Archbishop
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mpho Phalatse - Mmc For Health And Social Development at City of Johannesburg
Today at 05:46
City Of Cape Town to commemorate the late archbishop
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 06:10
No seismic activity for Shell orders Makhanda court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wilmien Wicomb - Attorney in the Constitutional Litigation Unit at Legal Resource Centre (LRC)
Today at 06:25
What is a WiBOX?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Themba Hadebe
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: US lifts travel ban on Southern Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chargé Todd Haskell - Chargé d’Affaires (acting ambassador) at Us Embassy Sa
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Push for President to lift New Year's Eve curfew
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Randolf Jorberg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Egyptian mummy digitally unwrapped - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Sahar Saleem
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW: Daily Maverick Business Person of the Year First Runner Up: Wendy Alberts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 09:15
Covid meant changes to Christmas parties at children's homes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marisa Von Brandis
Today at 09:30
Sadtu supports education policy to report underage pregnancy in learners
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomusa Cembi - National Spokesperson at Sadtu
Today at 09:45
Work permit confusionL Omicron travel ban meant some were declare illegal in SA. What's their staus
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Haz Dean
Moeketsi Seboko - Immigration Manager at Xpatweb
Today at 10:05
Night-time businesses call for no curfew for New Years Eve
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Donde
Today at 10:30
Dig baby, dig. Borehole expeditions increase in 2022.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gideon Groenewald
Today at 11:05
Behavidence combines mental health and technology. An alternative to therapy?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Janine Ellenberger - Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Behavidence
Identikidz will keep your child safe at beaches over the summer holidays

28 December 2021 3:58 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cape Town
Beach
Identikidz

Saskia Falken speaks to Patricia van der Ross, Cape Town Mayco Member for Community Services and Health.
  • The Identikidz program helps to reunite lost children with their parents on Cape Town's beaches
  • Children are given an armband containing their guardian's contact information
  • The program is available on 16 of the city's beaches
An SAPS officer with a tagged child at Mnandi Beach in Cape Town on 26 December 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

The City of Cape Town’s Identikidz programme, which aims to keep young beach goers safe should they get lost, is available on 16 beaches over the festive season.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross says the Identikidz programme has been well received and continues to grow in popularity.

More than 100 000 children are tagged at the participating beaches each year, with 535 children being reunited with their families last year after getting lost at the beach.

Should the child be separated from their family, this helps City staff or the police to reunite the child with their family.

In the event that a family is not found by the end of the day, the child will be handed over to the Western Cape Department of Social Development.

Over the upcoming expected busier days at the beach, teams will ensure that children who arrive at the beach are registered and are issued with an armband with the contact details of their parent or caregiver.

They receive an armband with contact details of their parents and caregiver. These details are then used should the child get lost.

Patricia van der Ross - Cape Town Mayco Member for Community Services and Health

I want to encourage all adult beach goers, that when they do go to the beaches they must look out for these containers, and for the ladies or gentlemen dressed in orange, to participate in this and register their kids.

Patricia van der Ross - Cape Town Mayco Member for Community Services and Health

RELATED: Meet Andrew van der Merwe, the unique calligrapher using CT beaches as canvases

The service will be available at the following beaches:

Muizenberg, Fish Hoek and Strandfontein in the south; Gordon’s Bay, Strand, Monwabisi, Harmony Park, and Mnandi in the east; Big Bay, Sea Point and surrounding area, Silverstroom, Camps Bay, Lagoon Beach, Melkbos Strand, Millerton Beach, and Maiden’s Cove.

There's a team of about 45 people at a beach. They are roaming around to see who has not yet received an armband.

Patricia van der Ross - Cape Town Mayco Member for Community Services and Health

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




