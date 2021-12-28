Identikidz will keep your child safe at beaches over the summer holidays





The Identikidz program helps to reunite lost children with their parents on Cape Town's beaches

Children are given an armband containing their guardian's contact information

The program is available on 16 of the city's beaches

An SAPS officer with a tagged child at Mnandi Beach in Cape Town on 26 December 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

The City of Cape Town’s Identikidz programme, which aims to keep young beach goers safe should they get lost, is available on 16 beaches over the festive season.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross says the Identikidz programme has been well received and continues to grow in popularity.

More than 100 000 children are tagged at the participating beaches each year, with 535 children being reunited with their families last year after getting lost at the beach.

Should the child be separated from their family, this helps City staff or the police to reunite the child with their family.

In the event that a family is not found by the end of the day, the child will be handed over to the Western Cape Department of Social Development.

Over the upcoming expected busier days at the beach, teams will ensure that children who arrive at the beach are registered and are issued with an armband with the contact details of their parent or caregiver.

They receive an armband with contact details of their parents and caregiver. These details are then used should the child get lost. Patricia van der Ross - Cape Town Mayco Member for Community Services and Health

I want to encourage all adult beach goers, that when they do go to the beaches they must look out for these containers, and for the ladies or gentlemen dressed in orange, to participate in this and register their kids. Patricia van der Ross - Cape Town Mayco Member for Community Services and Health

The service will be available at the following beaches:

Muizenberg, Fish Hoek and Strandfontein in the south; Gordon’s Bay, Strand, Monwabisi, Harmony Park, and Mnandi in the east; Big Bay, Sea Point and surrounding area, Silverstroom, Camps Bay, Lagoon Beach, Melkbos Strand, Millerton Beach, and Maiden’s Cove.

There's a team of about 45 people at a beach. They are roaming around to see who has not yet received an armband. Patricia van der Ross - Cape Town Mayco Member for Community Services and Health

