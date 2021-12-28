Memorial services being held across the country in honour of Archbishop Tutu

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Create your own mental health vision board
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr. Helen Clarke - Psychiatrist at Sadag
Today at 05:10
City Of Johannesburg plans to commemorate the late Archbishop
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mpho Phalatse - Mmc For Health And Social Development at City of Johannesburg
Today at 05:46
City Of Cape Town to commemorate the late archbishop
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 06:10
No seismic activity for Shell orders Makhanda court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wilmien Wicomb - Attorney in the Constitutional Litigation Unit at Legal Resource Centre (LRC)
Today at 06:25
What is a WiBOX?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Themba Hadebe
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: US lifts travel ban on Southern Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chargé Todd Haskell - Chargé d’Affaires (acting ambassador) at Us Embassy Sa
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Push for President to lift New Year's Eve curfew
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Randolf Jorberg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Egyptian mummy digitally unwrapped - ZOOM INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Sahar Saleem
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW: Daily Maverick Business Person of the Year First Runner Up: Wendy Alberts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 09:15
Covid meant changes to Christmas parties at children's homes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marisa Von Brandis
Today at 09:30
Sadtu supports education policy to report underage pregnancy in learners
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomusa Cembi - National Spokesperson at Sadtu
Today at 09:45
Work permit confusionL Omicron travel ban meant some were declare illegal in SA. What's their staus
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Haz Dean
Moeketsi Seboko - Immigration Manager at Xpatweb
Today at 10:05
Night-time businesses call for no curfew for New Years Eve
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Donde
Today at 10:30
Dig baby, dig. Borehole expeditions increase in 2022.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gideon Groenewald
Today at 11:05
Behavidence combines mental health and technology. An alternative to therapy?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Janine Ellenberger - Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Behavidence
Memorial services being held across the country in honour of Archbishop Tutu

28 December 2021 4:33 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Memorial service
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
St George's Cathedral

The funeral service for the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be held on Saturday 1 January 2022.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and received treatment for over two decades. Image: © zixia/123rf.com

The funeral service of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will take place at St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town at 10 am on Saturday, New Year’s Day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral category 1. In a statement from the president's office on Tuesday, it said that based on the archbishop's wishes, the SANDF ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the national flag to his wife, Leah Tutu.

Tutu's remains will then be cremated, and his ashes interred at the Cathedral.

RELATED: World reacts to the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The Anglican Church of Southern Africa is urging people to attend services in their local communities and parishes, and not to travel to St Georges Cathedral as the list of possible attendees at the funeral is between 400 and 500, and more than 100 clergy.

Throughout the week, bells will ring at 12 noon each day at the Cathedral and at many cathedrals and churches across the country.

The Archbishop will lie in State on Friday, and the public will be given an opportunity to file past his coffin. Outside the Cathedral, the City of Cape Town has laid out condolence books and places to leave flowers. Archbishop Tutu’s remains will then lie alone overnight in the Cathedral.

RELATED: Tutu remembered for his powerful stance and support of the LGBTQIA+ community

In the lead up to the funeral, several events and memorial services will be held to celebrate the life of the man who was affectionately referred to as 'the Arch'.

  • The Diocese of the Highveld will have an Ecumenical Eucharist at 5pm on Wednesday at St Dunstan’s Cathedral in Benoni.

  • The City of Cape Town will host an Interfaith Memorial Service at the City Hall at 6 pm on Wednesday.

  • The Diocese of Kimberley and Kuruman will be having an Ecumenical Thanksgiving service at St Cyprian’s Cathedral at 10am on Thursday.

  • The Diocese of Pretoria will hold an ecumenical and interfaith service at 11 am on Thursday at St Albans Cathedral.

  • The Diocese of Johannesburg will also hold a memorial service in St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg at 11 am on Thursday.

  • Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will host an event in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

  • St Mary’s Cathedral in Gqeberha will hold a memorial service at 10 am on Friday.




