Memorial services being held across the country in honour of Archbishop Tutu
The funeral service of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will take place at St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town at 10 am on Saturday, New Year’s Day.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral category 1. In a statement from the president's office on Tuesday, it said that based on the archbishop's wishes, the SANDF ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the national flag to his wife, Leah Tutu.
Tutu's remains will then be cremated, and his ashes interred at the Cathedral.
On this particular occasion and based on the late Archbishop’s wishes, the SANDF ceremonial content will be limited to the handing over of the National Flag to Mam Leah Tutu.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 28, 2021
The Anglican Church of Southern Africa is urging people to attend services in their local communities and parishes, and not to travel to St Georges Cathedral as the list of possible attendees at the funeral is between 400 and 500, and more than 100 clergy.
Throughout the week, bells will ring at 12 noon each day at the Cathedral and at many cathedrals and churches across the country.
The Archbishop will lie in State on Friday, and the public will be given an opportunity to file past his coffin. Outside the Cathedral, the City of Cape Town has laid out condolence books and places to leave flowers. Archbishop Tutu’s remains will then lie alone overnight in the Cathedral.
In the lead up to the funeral, several events and memorial services will be held to celebrate the life of the man who was affectionately referred to as 'the Arch'.
-
The Diocese of the Highveld will have an Ecumenical Eucharist at 5pm on Wednesday at St Dunstan’s Cathedral in Benoni.
-
The City of Cape Town will host an Interfaith Memorial Service at the City Hall at 6 pm on Wednesday.
-
The Diocese of Kimberley and Kuruman will be having an Ecumenical Thanksgiving service at St Cyprian’s Cathedral at 10am on Thursday.
-
The Diocese of Pretoria will hold an ecumenical and interfaith service at 11 am on Thursday at St Albans Cathedral.
-
The Diocese of Johannesburg will also hold a memorial service in St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg at 11 am on Thursday.
-
Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will host an event in Cape Town on Thursday evening.
-
St Mary’s Cathedral in Gqeberha will hold a memorial service at 10 am on Friday.
