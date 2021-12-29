USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa
- Travel between the USA and Southern Africa can resume from 31 December
- South Africa, Mozambique, and Malawi are among the eight southern African countries that can resume travel between the USA
- US authorities deem the travel ban pointless as the Omicron variant is already present in the country
The United States has announced that travel between the US and southern Africa can resume from the 31st of December.
The announcement comes one month after the US suspended all flights following the announcement of the Omicron variant.
South Africa, Mozambique and Malawi are amongst the eight countries that can resume traveling with the US after the 31st of December.
Many African countries contested the travel suspensions.
According to the Biden administration, Omicron infections are already present in the US therefore making the travel suspension pointless.
The proclamation that President Biden issued is the beginning of getting back to some normal level of tourism and travel exchange between our countries.Todd Haskell - Acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa
U.S experts, working very closely wit South African experts understand this variant a lot better than we did beforeTodd Haskell - Acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa
We're having spikes in cases in the U.S, much like you had in South Africa. At this point it doesn't make much sense.Todd Haskell - Acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa
800 000 Americans have died of this virus over the last year and a half. That's more than the number of Americans that have died in all the wars in the last century. It's been a disaster in the U.S. Because of that, sometimes our reaction can seem a bit precipitous.Todd Haskell - Acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa
