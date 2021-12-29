Streaming issues? Report here
051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Scientists collaborate to develop pioneering treatment medicine for injured rhinos
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jana Pretorious
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Mmusi Maimane laments 30% pass mark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - at South African Politician
Today at 16:20
How to Detect if Someone's Stealing Your WiFi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 17:05
The COVID Restriction U Turn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel - Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University
Today at 17:45
News Years Eve: Is It Okay to Have a Party Yet? A US Study by Freakonomics M.D. Bapu Jena
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
MD Bapu Jena - The host of a popular American Podcast 'Freakonomics MD
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Desmond Tutu, the tireless TB campaigner Saskia Falken speaks to Professor Anneke Hesseling, director of the Desmond Tutu TB Centre. 29 December 2021 12:39 PM
Hospitality sector pleads with government to drop curfew for New Years eve John Maytham speaks to Randolf Jorberg, owner of the BeerHouse about the lifting of the curfew for New Year's Eve celebrations. 29 December 2021 10:38 AM
Memorial services being held across the country in honour of Archbishop Tutu The funeral service for the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be held on Saturday 1 January 2022. 28 December 2021 4:33 PM
View all Local
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan. 23 December 2021 8:46 AM
View all Politics
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021 Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
5 most-read Cape property stories of 2021 Here are the most popular property-related articles from the past year. 24 December 2021 9:32 AM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
View all Business
How to protect yourself against scams during festive season online shopping Charlotte Kilbane speaks to tech journalist Brendon Petersen. 25 December 2021 9:00 AM
A dedicated TV channel for dogs? What a barking mad idea! John Maytham speaks to Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University. 24 December 2021 6:14 PM
Scaling down? Tiny Homes are the latest living trend Zain Johnson speaks to Yulande Roxburgh, CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa. 24 December 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time! CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is! 24 December 2021 9:24 AM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
View all World
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow. 21 December 2021 11:41 AM
View all Africa
Are we living up to the true meaning of Christmas? John Maytham speaks to Reverend Alan Storey who reminds listeners about the religious meaning of the holiday.  25 December 2021 7:52 AM
5 most-read 'motoring' articles of 2021 From the cheapest, to the most expensive cars on the planet; here are the most popular motoring pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Hospitality sector pleads with government to drop curfew for New Years eve

29 December 2021 10:38 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Beerhouse
New Years Eve
curfew
Randolf Jorberg

John Maytham speaks to Randolf Jorberg, owner of the BeerHouse about the lifting of the curfew for New Year's Eve celebrations.
  • The country is currently on adjusted level 1, and curfew runs from 00:00 to 04:00
  • Members within the hospitality sector have drawn up a petition urging the president to end the curfew
  • The Democratic Alliance backs the call for the curfew to be ended
Image: © nd3000/123rf.com

There is a push by business owners and those in the hospitality sector to have the current curfew lifted for New Year's Eve celebrations.

The Democratic Alliance has also given the move its full support.

Those behind the petition say there is no clear reason why it cannot be done, and that it will give the country a much needed morale boost.

The country is currently on adjusted Level 1 lockdown, and curfew runs from 00:00 to 04:00.

The man behind the petition is also the owner of Long Street's BeerHouse, Randolf Jorberg.

We are asking the president to lift the curfew once and for all. 21 months living under a curfew is way too long already.

Randolf Jorberg - Owner of Beerhouse

RELATED: AfriForum lawyers plotting next move after urgent bid to stop curfew dismissed

We need to send a message to the world that after the Omicron wave, South Africa is back in business.

Randolf Jorberg - Owner of Beerhouse

Particularly New Years eve, we do know that people want to get together. They want to attend church, They want to meet each other in the streets. We can't outlaw people from meeting each other.

Randolf Jorberg - Owner of Beerhouse

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




29 December 2021 10:38 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Beerhouse
New Years Eve
curfew
Randolf Jorberg

More from Local

Desmond Tutu, the tireless TB campaigner

29 December 2021 12:39 PM

Saskia Falken speaks to Professor Anneke Hesseling, director of the Desmond Tutu TB Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Memorial services being held across the country in honour of Archbishop Tutu

28 December 2021 4:33 PM

The funeral service for the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be held on Saturday 1 January 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

High Court halts Shell's seismic survey along the Wild Coast

28 December 2021 2:48 PM

Lester Kieiwit speaks to the Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAHRC: Desmond Tutu embodied Human Rights

28 December 2021 1:30 PM

John Maytham speaks to Chris Nissen of the SA Human Rights Commission on the passing of Archbishop Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Substance abuse over the holidays exacerbates incidents of child neglect

28 December 2021 12:08 PM

John Maytham speaks to Nuraan Osman, CEO of the Ihata Shelter for abused women and children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Muslim community expresses its condolences on the passing of Tutu

27 December 2021 1:52 PM

Lester Kiewet speaks to Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, first Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'He loved our city and wanted it to thrive' - Cape Town pays tribute to the Arch

27 December 2021 1:20 PM

Lester Kiewet interviewed Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tutu remembered for his powerful stance and support of the LGBTQIA+ community

27 December 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewet speaks to Steve Letsike, chair of both LGBTI National Task Team & Commonwealth Equality Network

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'He showed what it means to be fearless' - Patricia de Lille remembers the Arch

27 December 2021 10:56 AM

Lester Kiewet speaks to Patricia de Lille, Minster of Public Works about her memories of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former TRC Commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza pays tribute to the Arch

27 December 2021 9:37 AM

Lester Kiewet speaks to former TRC Commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza who remembers Archbishop Desmond Tutu's role at the TRC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa

Africa

High Court halts Shell's seismic survey along the Wild Coast

Local

World reacts to the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

EWN Highlights

Mauritian govt extends travel ban from SA until end of Jan, SAA confirms

29 December 2021 12:41 PM

US shooting leaves five people dead, two others wounded: police

29 December 2021 12:07 PM

Agribusiness welcomes ANC's failure to amend Constitution for land expropriation

29 December 2021 11:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA