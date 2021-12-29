Hospitality sector pleads with government to drop curfew for New Years eve





The country is currently on adjusted level 1, and curfew runs from 00:00 to 04:00

Members within the hospitality sector have drawn up a petition urging the president to end the curfew

The Democratic Alliance backs the call for the curfew to be ended



There is a push by business owners and those in the hospitality sector to have the current curfew lifted for New Year's Eve celebrations.

The Democratic Alliance has also given the move its full support.

Those behind the petition say there is no clear reason why it cannot be done, and that it will give the country a much needed morale boost.

The man behind the petition is also the owner of Long Street's BeerHouse, Randolf Jorberg.

We are asking the president to lift the curfew once and for all. 21 months living under a curfew is way too long already. Randolf Jorberg - Owner of Beerhouse

We need to send a message to the world that after the Omicron wave, South Africa is back in business. Randolf Jorberg - Owner of Beerhouse

Particularly New Years eve, we do know that people want to get together. They want to attend church, They want to meet each other in the streets. We can't outlaw people from meeting each other. Randolf Jorberg - Owner of Beerhouse

