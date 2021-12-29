Desmond Tutu, the tireless TB campaigner





Desmond Tutu spent to years in hospital after being diagnosed with TB as a 15 year old

Tutu is a patron of Stellenbosch University's TB centre which is named in his honour

The centre received international recognition for its groundbreaking research on childhood TB

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu pictured at the 7th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture on 9 October 2017. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

Desmond Tutu was a strong supporter of the fight against tuberculosis, having spent two years in hospital after contracting the disease as a 15-year-old.

Many decades later, he would lend his name to Stellenbosch University’s TB Centre, a leading research unit in the University’s Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, after it was founded in 2003.

The Desmond Tutu TB Centre has since received international recognition for its ground-breaking research on childhood TB, which includes some of the world’s most advanced research on multidrug-resistant TB in children, including the first ever trials of new treatments for TB in children.

The Arch suffered from tuberculosis himself, and experienced first hand what it's like to be in a hospital ward for two years. Seeing people around him cough up blood, dying and being afraid of death himself. Professor Anneke Hesseling - Director of Desmond Tutu TB centre

Tuberculosis still remains a disease of poverty, and global health inequality remained a deeply troubling issue for the Arch. Professor Anneke Hesseling - Director of Desmond Tutu TB centre

He was always trying to make amends to address the glaring gaps remaining in inequality in health care. Tuberculosis remains an ignored and neglected disease. Professor Anneke Hesseling - Director of Desmond Tutu TB centre

He was a tireless champion and campaigner to raise awareness about tuberculosis to encourage people to come for testing. To tale their treatment. To complete their treatment, and to support others and help destigmatise this important disease. Professor Anneke Hesseling - Director of Desmond Tutu TB centre

