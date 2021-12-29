Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Scientists collaborate to develop pioneering treatment medicine for injured rhinos
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jana Pretorious
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Mmusi Maimane laments 30% pass mark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - at South African Politician
Today at 16:20
How to Detect if Someone's Stealing Your WiFi
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 17:05
The COVID Restriction U Turn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel - Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University
Today at 17:45
News Years Eve: Is It Okay to Have a Party Yet? A US Study by Freakonomics M.D. Bapu Jena
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
MD Bapu Jena - The host of a popular American Podcast 'Freakonomics MD
No Items to show
Latest Local
Desmond Tutu, the tireless TB campaigner Saskia Falken speaks to Professor Anneke Hesseling, director of the Desmond Tutu TB Centre. 29 December 2021 12:39 PM
Hospitality sector pleads with government to drop curfew for New Years eve John Maytham speaks to Randolf Jorberg, owner of the BeerHouse about the lifting of the curfew for New Year's Eve celebrations. 29 December 2021 10:38 AM
Memorial services being held across the country in honour of Archbishop Tutu The funeral service for the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be held on Saturday 1 January 2022. 28 December 2021 4:33 PM
View all Local
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan. 23 December 2021 8:46 AM
View all Politics
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021 Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
5 most-read Cape property stories of 2021 Here are the most popular property-related articles from the past year. 24 December 2021 9:32 AM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
View all Business
How to protect yourself against scams during festive season online shopping Charlotte Kilbane speaks to tech journalist Brendon Petersen. 25 December 2021 9:00 AM
A dedicated TV channel for dogs? What a barking mad idea! John Maytham speaks to Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University. 24 December 2021 6:14 PM
Scaling down? Tiny Homes are the latest living trend Zain Johnson speaks to Yulande Roxburgh, CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa. 24 December 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time! CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is! 24 December 2021 9:24 AM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
View all World
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow. 21 December 2021 11:41 AM
View all Africa
Are we living up to the true meaning of Christmas? John Maytham speaks to Reverend Alan Storey who reminds listeners about the religious meaning of the holiday.  25 December 2021 7:52 AM
5 most-read 'motoring' articles of 2021 From the cheapest, to the most expensive cars on the planet; here are the most popular motoring pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Desmond Tutu, the tireless TB campaigner

29 December 2021 12:39 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Tuberculosis
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu TB Centre
TB

Saskia Falken speaks to Professor Anneke Hesseling, director of the Desmond Tutu TB Centre.
  • Desmond Tutu spent to years in hospital after being diagnosed with TB as a 15 year old
  • Tutu is a patron of Stellenbosch University's TB centre which is named in his honour
  • The centre received international recognition for its groundbreaking research on childhood TB
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu pictured at the 7th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture on 9 October 2017. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

Desmond Tutu was a strong supporter of the fight against tuberculosis, having spent two years in hospital after contracting the disease as a 15-year-old.

Many decades later, he would lend his name to Stellenbosch University’s TB Centre, a leading research unit in the University’s Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, after it was founded in 2003.

The Desmond Tutu TB Centre has since received international recognition for its ground-breaking research on childhood TB, which includes some of the world’s most advanced research on multidrug-resistant TB in children, including the first ever trials of new treatments for TB in children.

The Arch suffered from tuberculosis himself, and experienced first hand what it's like to be in a hospital ward for two years. Seeing people around him cough up blood, dying and being afraid of death himself.

Professor Anneke Hesseling - Director of Desmond Tutu TB centre

Tuberculosis still remains a disease of poverty, and global health inequality remained a deeply troubling issue for the Arch.

Professor Anneke Hesseling - Director of Desmond Tutu TB centre

He was always trying to make amends to address the glaring gaps remaining in inequality in health care. Tuberculosis remains an ignored and neglected disease.

Professor Anneke Hesseling - Director of Desmond Tutu TB centre

He was a tireless champion and campaigner to raise awareness about tuberculosis to encourage people to come for testing. To tale their treatment. To complete their treatment, and to support others and help destigmatise this important disease.

Professor Anneke Hesseling - Director of Desmond Tutu TB centre

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




