Best of CapeTalk
Bishop Peter Storey shares anecdotes of his 46 year friendship with Desmond Tutu

29 December 2021 2:45 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Anti apartheid
Rev Prof Peter Storey

Saskia Falken speaks to retired Bishop Peter Storey about his more than four decade friendship with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
  • Desmond Tutu was a former general secretary of the SA Council of Churches
  • Peter Storey was the president of the council at the time
  • The two had a close shave with death when confronted by the apartheid security police in the 1980's
  • Their friendship lasted for 46 years
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses an audience at the opening of Cape Town's Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition on 30 June 2013. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Peter Storey is a former bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, and led the South African Council of Churches with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu when it was a fierce opponent of the apartheid state.

It's here where their 46 year friendship began.

Bishop Storey was also chaplain to Nelson Mandela and others on Robben Island, spending most of his 40-year ministry in inner cities, including in Cape Town's District Six community.

In his memoir, entitled, I beg to differ: Ministry amid the teargas, Bishop Storey shares many interesting anecdotes about his time preaching during the height of Apartheid, which includes a close shave with death with Desmond Tutu.

In the early 1980's, Tutu, who was general secretary of the South African Council of Churches at the time, along with Storey had been been expelled from Venda after trying to visit detained Lutheran priests in the tribal homeland.

They drove us deep into the bush...they pulled us out of the car, pushed us around and roughed us up. And then they said, we're going to shoot you!

Reverend Peter Storey - Former Bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa

We had a bunch of men pointing guns at us, telling us that they were going to shoot us.

Reverend Peter Storey - Former Bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa

Eventually, the security police let the two men free, and they headed back down the national highway towards Johannesburg.

Storey says along the drive, Tutu began to pray as he thanked God for protecting them from being killed by the apartheid police.

He started a beautiful prayer...and as I looked across I saw that his eyes were closed. He was driving down a national road. So i grabbed the wheel, and I drove the car as he talked to God.

Reverend Peter Storey - Former Bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa

Storey says Tutu was a truly God fearing man, who made sure he prayed to his creator everyday.

People in the old days who used to call him a communist, they forget that everything he did. he did because he believed that God was telling him to do it, because God loved the people who were being oppressed.

Reverend Peter Storey - Former Bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




